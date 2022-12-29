Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
RMSC hosts Holiday Laser show
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center hosted its Holiday Laser show on Saturday. The show features holiday songs played back-to-back with choregraphed dancing laser lights among the stars of the Planetarium. Performances will continue through Jan. 8.
13 WHAM
Starting 2023 off on the right foot in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Many started off the 2023 with a First Day Hike at Genesee Valley Greenway Park on Sunday. The walk was suitable for all levels with options for shorter or longer distances. Attendees were also able to enjoy warm drinks and light snacks. To learn more about...
13 WHAM
Rochester's New Year's Resolutions
Rochester, N.Y. — As people are getting ready to head into the new year, most are reflecting on 2022, looking for anything they could change in the upcoming one. “Every year I usually just try and think about how I can make the next year better,” said Rochester resident Nicole Corea.
13 WHAM
Fleet Feet hosts Resolution Walk to close out 2022
Rochester, N.Y. — Finishing 2022 off on the right foot- with a workout. Fleet Feet held its Resolution Walk on Saturday to close out the year. Attendees were able to enjoy a 3-mile workout, finishing the event off with celebratory champagne and grape juice. To learn more about Fleet...
13 WHAM
Rain today and more through midweek
Plenty of clouds and even a few rain showers have graced the Rochester sky to begin 2023. Conditions were mild as well with temps near 40 degrees all afternoon. The mercury will keep climbing through the middle of the week. While Sunday started out with just gray skies, a weak...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Back the Blue Benefit Dinner
Geneva, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Back the Blue Benefit Dinner. In December, Ray Ciancaglini and his Second Impact Foundation raised $16,000 for the Police Benevolent Association in Geneva. The department was also presented two handcrafted wooden plaques. The Geneva Police Chief says the money may...
13 WHAM
Dog rescued from house fire on Fleming Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Fleming Street around 9:50 a.m. for the report of a house fire on Sunday. The structure was a two-story multi-family home, the first crew arrived in four minutes and declared it a working fire. The occupants were not home at...
13 WHAM
Firefighters battle second-alarm fire on Potter Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Potter Street around 5:21 a.m. Saturday for the report of a house fire. The structure was a two-story family home and all residents had exited the home as the Fire Department arrived. The first crew arrived in four minutes and...
13 WHAM
Missing teen from Henrietta found safe
Henrietta, N.Y. — UPDATE: Avalon Salter-Talbert has been found safe. Original Story: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing person from the Town of Henrietta. The missing teens name is Avalon N. Salter Talbert. She was last seen on foot leaving the Red Roof Inn at...
13 WHAM
A mild stretch to end 2022
After a brutal weather weekend for many a week ago, it has been quite a turnaround the last few days for Western New York. From wind chills if -20 degrees last weekend to 62 yesterday, things have changed drastically in the Rochester area. The last four days have featured well above average temperatures, a trend that will continue into the first week of 2023.
13 WHAM
Police: Woman dead after crash on Denver Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Denver Street and Hazelwood Terrace for the report of a motor vehicle accident around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles with significant damage. One of the cars struck a tree head on. Police say...
13 WHAM
Man recovering after being stabbed on Lake Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Lake Ave for the report of a possible stabbing around 9:00 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 40's with a laceration on his arm. Police say the circumstances that led up to the...
13 WHAM
Your New Year's Eve weather forecast
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After a near record warm day today in Rochester with area temperatures reaching the 60s, you're probably wondering about the weather forecast heading into the weekend. At this point it looks like tonight will be another near record warm night. So, heading into the weekend it's...
13 WHAM
12-year-old boy one of two shot in Rochester on New Year's Eve
Rochester, N.Y. — A 12-year-old is one of two victims from two unrelated shootings from New Year's Eve. The first call police responded to was at Strong Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 11:43 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man who had...
13 WHAM
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 9:35 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers located the victim, a man in his 30's, who had been shot multiple times in the lower body. The victim is currently being...
13 WHAM
Man shot after an attempted robbery
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to the 300 block of Portland Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers quickly began life-saving measures on the victim.
13 WHAM
Police recover stolen vehicle on Weyl Street, teen taken into custody
Rochester, N.Y. — Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, officers observed a 2020 Kia Optima that was reported stolen on December 15. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, it turned west onto Weyl Street from Hudson Ave, and struck two other vehicles on Weyl Street before coming to a stop.
13 WHAM
In address, Hochul lists affordability, gun crime, tackling outmigration as priorities
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) kicked off the new year with an historic inauguration. Dressed all in white, Hochul was welcomed by applause in Albany as the state's first-elected woman Governor. The ceremony happened in a packed room at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. A slew of Democrats took the oath of office ahead of Hochul in a New Year's Day mega-ceremony.
13 WHAM
Kathy Hochul to be sworn in for first full term as New York governor
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — When Kathy Hochul takes her oath Sunday afternoon, she will be the first woman directly elected to a full term as governor of New York. Hochul assumed her role as governor back on August 24th, 2021 in front of family, state leadership and media from around the world.
