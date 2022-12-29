ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MSP arrest driver speeding upwards of 100 mph on Detroit streets

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bcHX_0jxsQabL00

Michigan State Police arrested a driver Wednesday night for speeding at excess of 100mph going southbound on Hoover. He later headed onto Gratiot before ditching his car on Burden and Yorkshire in Detroit.

This incident was caught on chopper video and posted online by MSP.

His car can be seen on fire at points. Police say the undercarriage of his car was on fire.

When the driver switched vehicles on Burden and Yorkshire, he hopped in the passenger side of a car. That car then headed towards the street and was later stopped by police.

The speeding driver was taken into custody.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead after car crashes into wall in Downtown Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A car crash in Downtown Detroit leaves one person dead, according to police. Detroit police were dispatched at 2:02 a.m. to the 500 block of East Lafayette Street to an “auto accident” on Sunday. Officials say that an individual was unresponsive in a car when...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Teen fatally shot at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit early Saturday morning

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a teenager was fatally shot at a hotel party near the Dearborn and Detroit border early Saturday morning. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Hawthorn Suites (5777 Southfield Fwy) near Ford Road. Investigators say an unknown suspect fired shots into the location around 3:30 a.m. and struck the victim.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Driver who ran red light charged in deadly Dearborn hit-and-run crash

A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Dearborn the day after Christmas. Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Chance Robert Murphy on Friday with four felony counts tied to the Dec. 26 accident, alleging Murphy fled a traffic stop and ran a red light before hitting another vehicle and killing a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County ramping up patrols on NYE

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As New Year celebrations kick off this holiday weekend, that means a boost in law enforcement on the roads. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says you will see more patrols Saturday night."We'll probably have a couple hundred out there, but specifically and where…(grins)," he said.Bouchard says those who decide to drink alcohol or take drugs should think twice before getting behind the wheel. "The time to call a friend is before you're arrested, not from jail," he added.And let's mention the hefty fines. Bouchard says a citation can cost thousands of dollars. "Sadly, we...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after assaulting, forcing woman into van in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man has been charged after being seen in a video assaulting a woman and forcing her in a van. 32-year-old Quintin Brian Dorrough faces unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence charges, according to the prosecutors' office. Both individuals in the video, which quickly spread on social...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Violent crime in Detroit down, property crime up in 2022

Detroit — Violent crime in Detroit in 2022 dropped 11% over the previous year as of Friday, while property crime increased by nearly a quarter, fueled by a 41% jump in vehicle thefts, according to the latest Detroit police statistics. As of Friday, there had been 307 criminal homicides...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

FBI: Guns, illegal silencers seized after Michigan man drunkenly shoots through basement window

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police discovered guns and silencers at a Port Huron home after a neighbor discovered that their house had been shot in March. According to a federal court filing, a resident on Howard Street heard noises on the evening of March 26. The next day, he discovered bullet holes in his siding and broken glass nearby, so he called police.
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left and met at a gas station in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover on Thursday around 9:10 p.m.
WARREN, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County homicides continued upward trend in 2022

As the year 2022 comes to a close, the number of homicides reported in Oakland County totaled 37, a slight increase over 2021’s total and the highest in recent years. Spouses and lovers accused of killing their partners, purported workplace arguments gone too far, raging tempers, greed, murder-suicides and more can be tied to the uptick in slayings over the past 12 months.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial. 
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy