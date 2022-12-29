MSP arrest driver speeding upwards of 100 mph on Detroit streets

Michigan State Police arrested a driver Wednesday night for speeding at excess of 100mph going southbound on Hoover. He later headed onto Gratiot before ditching his car on Burden and Yorkshire in Detroit.

This incident was caught on chopper video and posted online by MSP.

His car can be seen on fire at points. Police say the undercarriage of his car was on fire.

When the driver switched vehicles on Burden and Yorkshire, he hopped in the passenger side of a car. That car then headed towards the street and was later stopped by police.

The speeding driver was taken into custody.