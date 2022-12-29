Read full article on original website
19-year-old identified after being arrested in shooting on Rhones Quarter Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A 19-year-old man is in custody after a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Rhones Quarter Road around 3:17 p.m., officials said. Police have confirmed that Jacob Gore, of Tyler, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $250,000 bond. […]
Missing Kaufman County non-verbal autistic woman found unharmed, officials say
UPDATE: Elayna Prather was found unharmed, according to the sheriff’s office. KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Kaufman County are searching for a missing woman who has autism and is non-verbal. Officials said she was last seen southeast of Crandall. Elayna Prather, 22, was last seen wearing pink pajamas, a pink jacket and a […]
Gunshots Fired In Sulphur Springs, One Injured
Sulphur Springs Police responded at about 6:00 last night to West Industrial Drive near South Broadway Street. After officers arrived, a suspect, believed to be armed, was identified and reportedly started running toward Broadway. Officers gave chase and reportedly heard gunfire. One person was wounded. No officers were hurt, and no other information was immediately available.
Gilmer man’s chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
Sheriff seeking armed robbery suspect shown in Lone Star convenience store video
LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is working to find the suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store. The robbery happened on Dec. 28 at Delton’s Corner Convenience Store and gas station, at 3320 Hwy 155 in Lone Star. At about 7:10 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office report, a person entered the store and showed the cashier a weapon, and demanded money. Surveillance camera video images show the suspect climbing over the counter into the cashier’s area during the robbery. Then, he fled the scene on foot.
Children’s Park of Tyler Christmas display equipment stolen twice, causing them to take down early
Gilmer resident Louis Forte' discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens' nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual.
Suspect in Tyler bank shooting returns to scene, is taken into custody without incident
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police have taken into custody a suspect believed to be responsible for a Tuesday afternoon shooting. According to LouAnn Campbell with the City of Tyler, the shooting took place in the 5100 block of Rhones Quarter Road in front of Texas Bank. The aggravated assault happened at about 3:17 p.m..
Inmate given $1.3M in bonds after escaping transport van in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Killeen man accused of escaping a jail transport van in Tyler on Tuesday was given multiple new bond amounts for new charges against him. Timothy Chappelle, 41, is said to have kicked the window out of a Smith County Sheriff’s Office van while the vehicle was stopped at a red light on Gentry Parkway in Tyler. Chappelle is also accused of breaking into two houses, one of which was occupied, before being apprehended. He has since been charged with escape while arrested/confined and two counts of burglary of a habitation.
Records show man convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC slayings dies in state prison
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the two men convicted in the infamous 1983 “KFC murders” in Kilgore has died. According to a report by the Texas Attorney General’s office, Darnell Hartsfield, 61, of Tyler, died of natural causes in a Texas state prison on May 4, 2022. Hartsfield was set to have a parole hearing this month.
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended with a man dead. According to a report by the Sulphur Springs Police Department, on Monday officers were called to the area of Holiday Drive around 5:51 p.m. following complaints of an individual in possession of a handgun who was threatening to do harm to himself and others. The report states that officers located the individual a short time later in the Royal Inn parking lot in the 1200 block of South Broadway Street.
Identity of house fire victim released by Upshur County sheriff
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a house fire last week. Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said the victim is identified as David Anthony Johnson, Jr., 54, of Diana, who was the resident of the home located at 4863 Hawk Road which was destroyed by the fire on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
East Texas Crisis Center’s emergency shelter closes temporarily due to pipes bursting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s an emergency shelter for those needing help escaping an abusive situation, but tonight the East Texas Crisis Center’s emergency shelter is closed after pipes burst, causing significant water damage. Crews spent Tuesday afternoon tearing out sheetrock and inspecting baseboards at the East Texas...
Portion of Frankston Highway in Tyler reopens after motorcycle crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. has reopened a busy roadway following a major crash involving a motorcycle. According to the TPD, the crash occurred in the 2100 block of Frankston Hwy., just south of Earl Campbell Pkwy. Initially, all northbound traffic on Frankston Hwy. was diverted onto...
Shots Reportedly Fired, 1 Injured On South Broadway Street
South Broadway Street in Sulphur Springs from Lee Street to West Industrial Drive was closed to traffic shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, as officers work an area where gunshots were reportedly fired and one person was reportedly injured. No official statement had been released by local law enforcement at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
2 Teens, 1 Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
Three people — two teens and a Cumby man — were arrested for disorderly conduct, while a medical complaint resulted in one intoxication arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. West Main Street Fight. Cumby Police responded at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, to a disturbance on West Main...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Deputies Looking For Stolen ATV
Titus County Deputies are investigating the theft of a Lime Green and Black 2021 Can-AM ATV. The robbery occurred between 8:00 pm on Friday, December 30, and 1:00 pm on New Year’s Day on a property in the 1000 block of FM 4000 where they parked the ATV. The owner is offering a $2,500 reward.
23-year-old woman reported missing in Kaufman has been found safe
The 22-year-old woman who was reported missing in Crandall has been found unharmed, according to the Kaufman Sheriff’s Department. Elayna Prather had last seen around 10 p.m. Monday evening at the 2800 block of Wynchase Lane in Crandall.
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
