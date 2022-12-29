Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
‘She could light up any room’ Alexander City remembers the life of Mollie Barrett
To know Mollie Hardy Barrett was to love her, according to everyone who knew her. The Alexander City native wore many hats — teacher, wife, sister, mother, friend, volunteer and so much more — in her time on this earth. “She was an incredible mother,” Dana Hardy-Ferniany, Mollie’s...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Christmas trees to be made into fish habitats at Lake Martin
Alabama Power, Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA), and Lake Martin Tourism Association (LMTA) are teaming up to help create new fish habitats in Lake Martin. Between December 26 and January 8, undecorated Christmas trees can be dropped off at several locations throughout Tallapoosa County where trees will be collected by Alabama Power, and properly turned into fish habitats within the lake.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tallapoosa, Coosa counties receive grant to help low-income residents
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $3.3 million for programs that help low-income residents throughout Alabama, including in Tallapoosa County. The Community Services Block Grants will be distributed to 18 community action agencies to provide services to eligible individuals and families in Alabama, according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Physical therapy and fitness come to Alexander City
For chronic pain or injuries, Alexander City has a new physical therapy clinic to turn to. Phoenix Physical Therapy had their ribbon cutting on Dec. 8 at 163 Alabama Street. Riley Goree, clinic director, explained they treat everything head to toe, from Temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ) to plantar fasciitis. They also treat total joint replacements post operation including shoulders and knees. They also treat back pain.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Transformer malfunction causes small fire in Alex City
The Alexander City Police Department and the Alexander City Fire Department responded to a situation along Cherokee Road Wednesday afternoon. A transformer caught fire along Cherokee Road between Russell Road and Joseph Street. First responders have since extinguished the small fire and cleared the scene, but traffic lights in the area seem to be down at this time.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Alexander City police investigating fatal shooting
The Alexander City Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place late Thursday night. Alexander City deputy police Chief James Easterwood said police officers initially responded to Thomas Street in Alexander City after receiving a call at approximately 10:33 p.m. reporting a gunshot victim. According to Easterwood, police arrived...
Comments / 0