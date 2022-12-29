Alabama Power, Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA), and Lake Martin Tourism Association (LMTA) are teaming up to help create new fish habitats in Lake Martin. Between December 26 and January 8, undecorated Christmas trees can be dropped off at several locations throughout Tallapoosa County where trees will be collected by Alabama Power, and properly turned into fish habitats within the lake.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO