ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang sidelined by injury

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1dK4_0jxsPn2Z00
In 29 games this season, Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has 16 points (two goals, 14 assists).

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was absent from a practice session in Cranberry on Thursday because of an undisclosed injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan did not specify the nature or severity of the ailment and indicated the six-time All-Star was being evaluated.

During a 5-4 home overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, Letang logged a game-high 27 minutes, 1 second of ice time on 34 shifts as well as two shots.

In 29 games this season, Letang leads the team’s defensemen with 16 points (two goals, 14 assists). He also leads the team’s non-goaltenders in ice time as he clocks an average of 24:32.

Also absent from practice was defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, who suffered an undisclosed injury during a 5-1 road loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Sullivan did not provide an update on Ruhwedel’s status and indicated he remains “status quo.” On Wednesday, Sullivan stated Ruhwedel was being evaluated.

No substantive updates on injured forwards Josh Archibald or Ryan Poehling, each on injured reserve, were provided, though Poehling did participate in Thursday’s practice.

The Penguins’ lines in practice were:

59 Jake Guentzel - 87 Sidney Crosby - 67 Rickard Rakell

16 Jason Zucker - 71 Evgeni Malkin - 17 Bryan Rust

23 Brock McGinn - 77 Jeff Carter - 43 Danton Heinen

10 Drew O’Connor - 53 Teddy Blueger - 42 Kasperi Kapanen

The remaining able-bodied defensemen rotated in pairs.

The top power-play unit included Crosby, Guentzel, Malkin, Rakell and defenseman Ty Smith, who was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

As for the second power-play unit, it involved Carter, Kapanen, Rust, Zucker and defenseman P.O Joseph.

Follow the Penguins all season long.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

However You Feel About Outdoor Games, Blame Sidney Crosby

Are you getting to the point where the NHL’s outdoor Winter Classic franchise is getting a little stale? Blame Sidney Crosby. Or are you perhaps thrilled that the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday are playing in their third Winter Classic – and sixth regular-season outdoor game – when they take on the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park. Well, you can heap lots of credit on, you guessed it, Sidney Crosby.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins, Metro Patrick Kane Speculation, Pens Injuries Mount

Conor Bedard is tearing up the World Juniors. Four Metro Division teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, made Sportsnet’s top 5 teams for a Patrick Kane trade. The Penguins have mounting injuries on the blue line, which could create some patchwork pairings tonight against the New Jersey Devils but also create space for Ty Smith. Sidney Crosby was honored with the highest honour in Canada, and the NHL trade rumors are picking up just a bit around New York Rangers winger Alex Lafreniere after he was a healthy scratch.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Crosby looks back on his baseball days ahead of Winter Classic

BOSTON -- Sidney Crosby said Sunday that the first time he attended a professional sporting event, it was at Fenway Park. His dad, Troy, said he's pretty sure that's right. Crosby might be off on some of the details, so we'll leave out his account of the game. Hey, it was a long time ago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Minor league report: Penguins' losing streak reaches 5

Forward Valtteri Puustinen scored two goals for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 4-3 home loss to the Providence Bruins at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski made 23 saves on 27 shots for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (13-9-2-3) which has lost five consecutive games. Forward Sam Houde scored the...
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy