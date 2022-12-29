Penguins defenseman Kris Letang sidelined by injury

In 29 games this season, Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has 16 points (two goals, 14 assists).

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was absent from a practice session in Cranberry on Thursday because of an undisclosed injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan did not specify the nature or severity of the ailment and indicated the six-time All-Star was being evaluated.

During a 5-4 home overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, Letang logged a game-high 27 minutes, 1 second of ice time on 34 shifts as well as two shots.

In 29 games this season, Letang leads the team’s defensemen with 16 points (two goals, 14 assists). He also leads the team’s non-goaltenders in ice time as he clocks an average of 24:32.

Also absent from practice was defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, who suffered an undisclosed injury during a 5-1 road loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Sullivan did not provide an update on Ruhwedel’s status and indicated he remains “status quo.” On Wednesday, Sullivan stated Ruhwedel was being evaluated.

No substantive updates on injured forwards Josh Archibald or Ryan Poehling, each on injured reserve, were provided, though Poehling did participate in Thursday’s practice.

The Penguins’ lines in practice were:

59 Jake Guentzel - 87 Sidney Crosby - 67 Rickard Rakell

16 Jason Zucker - 71 Evgeni Malkin - 17 Bryan Rust

23 Brock McGinn - 77 Jeff Carter - 43 Danton Heinen

10 Drew O’Connor - 53 Teddy Blueger - 42 Kasperi Kapanen

The remaining able-bodied defensemen rotated in pairs.

The top power-play unit included Crosby, Guentzel, Malkin, Rakell and defenseman Ty Smith, who was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

As for the second power-play unit, it involved Carter, Kapanen, Rust, Zucker and defenseman P.O Joseph.

