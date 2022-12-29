Crude prices ended 2022 about where they began. But what a roller coaster they rode in between. After starting the year a little shy of $80 a barrel, crude futures ended the year just above $80 a barrel. But during the year they reached highs not seen since mid-2014 – reaching near $123 this summer. Prices were propelled by concerns about crude supplies, in large part because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened to remove about 2 million barrels from an already-tight market and in part because a world coming out of COVID-19 lockdown was craving more and more oil.

2 DAYS AGO