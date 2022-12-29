Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Tesla poised for another delivery record despite demand concerns
Tesla is expected to announce record quarterly deliveries in early January but that may not be enough to satisfy investors as the electric-vehicle leader grapples with inflation, rising interest rates, crimped production in China and concerns about softening demand. In an effort to clear inventory, Tesla offered a rare $7,500...
MySanAntonio
LME ends chaotic year with metal stockpiles at 25-year low
The London Metal Exchange will enter 2023 with the smallest available warehouse stockpiles in at least 25 years, setting the stage for future squeezes and spikes if demand turns out stronger than expected. Available inventories of the six main metals traded on the LME plunged by two-thirds in 2022, with...
MySanAntonio
Will High Inflation and Recession Fears Lead to a Drop in Remodeling?
During the height of COVID-19, it seemed like everyone knew someone who had bought a home and then remodeled the kitchen, created a home office or gym, or turned the scraggly backyard into an outdoor oasis. But as the pandemic enters its fourth year, most folks are no longer trapped...
MySanAntonio
UPS AND DOWNS
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the. No securities trading below 1000 shares are included. tween last year's closing price and this year's closing. Changes for issues added during the year are calcu- lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
MySanAntonio
As Silicon Valley retrenches, a tech talent shift accelerates
Priya Natarajan, a seasoned software engineer, was restless this year and looking for her next career move. She wanted two things: a job where her technical skills would be put to good use in a field that could make “a big impact on the world,” she said. Natarajan,...
MySanAntonio
Oil prices end roller-coaster year near where they began
Crude prices ended 2022 about where they began. But what a roller coaster they rode in between. After starting the year a little shy of $80 a barrel, crude futures ended the year just above $80 a barrel. But during the year they reached highs not seen since mid-2014 – reaching near $123 this summer. Prices were propelled by concerns about crude supplies, in large part because Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened to remove about 2 million barrels from an already-tight market and in part because a world coming out of COVID-19 lockdown was craving more and more oil.
MySanAntonio
S&P Global: China to set tone for oil markets
China is expected to set the tone for oil markets in 2023. Peering into their crystal balls, analysts at S&P Global Commodity Insights offered their thoughts on energy markets for 2023. “China’s COVID policy will be the top issue in energy markets,” said Dan Klein, head of energy pathways with...
MySanAntonio
Save over $200 on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 at Amazon
Chances are high you’re reading this article on a smartphone right now — smartphones are about as essential to modern life as finding food and shelter. The rub is that a new smartphone can be super expensive, which is why a deal like this is hard to pass up. Save your money for food and shelter.
MySanAntonio
Enverus: Fundamentals will drive oil back to $100
Concerns about economic recessions and recent softness in commodity prices won’t obscure oil market fundamentals in 2023. The most basic market fundamental – oil supplies – could push prices back to triple digits in 2023, according to Enverus Intelligence Research. “On the oil side, we expect prices...
Comments / 0