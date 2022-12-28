Read full article on original website
Temporary burn ban in place in Clayton County
JONESBORO — A temporary outdoor burn ban is currently in place due to low water pressure, Clayton County Fire and Emergency Service personnel said Friday. The ban will remain in effect until the Clayton County Water Authority reports normal operations in the county. Residents must call the Clayton County...
Everyday Hero: Clayton County grandmother offers hope to unwanted animals
This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities. The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry Herald, Rockdale Citizen,...
LOOK: Sights and Sounds from Georgia Wild Win over Ohio State
The College Football Playoffs were no stranger to lopsided round-one football games in years past. Just last year Georgia beat Michigan by 23 points, and Cincinnati was throttled by 21 points at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama. That could not be any further from the truth this year....
WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media After Ohio State Win
Georgia irked out a win over Ohio State in the closing seconds. Though they didn’t play their best football game, the reigning national champions once again showed up on the biggest stage. Head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media after the win. While he acknowledged that they could...
Georgia TE Darnell Washington (ankle) iffy for CFP final
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable for next week's national championship game against TCU due to a sprained ankle, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart confirmed. Washington was injured in the first half of Saturday's 42-41 victory over Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. He was on crutches on the sideline during the second half.
