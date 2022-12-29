ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KPBS

Southwest Airlines cancellations minimal as 'normal' returns

Southwest Airlines was planning a return to normal operations with "minimal disruptions" Friday — and as of 10 a.m., the beleaguered carrier appeared to be delivering on its promise. A day after Southwest canceled more than 2,300 flights nationwide — in the latest travel nightmare following weather and computer...
SAN DIEGO, CA

