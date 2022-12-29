Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
Southwest Airlines cancellations minimal as 'normal' returns
Southwest Airlines was planning a return to normal operations with "minimal disruptions" Friday — and as of 10 a.m., the beleaguered carrier appeared to be delivering on its promise. A day after Southwest canceled more than 2,300 flights nationwide — in the latest travel nightmare following weather and computer...
Sweeping Changes at Walmart Implemented Today
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Comments / 0