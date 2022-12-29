Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Related
Wild Mike Tomlin record stays alive after big SNF win
Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been as steady as any head coach in NFL history during his time with the team and proved it with a big win over the Baltimore Ravens to keep their playoff hopes alive. It was a struggle all night for the Steelers offensively, but rookie quarterback Kenny Read more... The post Wild Mike Tomlin record stays alive after big SNF win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bears Report Card: A Day for Loafing and Losing
Low Bears marks for loafs and being out of position as they vanished after the first quarter against Detroit.
FanDuel promo code: $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for Sunday’s NFL slate
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL season is heading into Week 17, and many are looking to clinch their spot in the 2023 playoffs. We have a 14-game slate on Sunday which makes now a great time to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and claim their amazing welcome offer without needing a FanDuel promo code.
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 guaranteed
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. For sports bettors, things are heating up in both the NFL and NBA, with lots of betting options available. In addition, the major European soccer leagues are back in action. You can bet on all these markets worry-free since there’s just enough time left to claim your $200 in bonus bets with no FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio promo code needed. Click here and enjoy the free bonus funds today.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanDuel Ohio pre-launch: Get a $100 bonus + NBA League Pass today only
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The time is almost here for legal sports betting in Ohio, and residents can take full advantage of the big event with the latest FanDuel Ohio pre-launch offer. New members who register here before the platform goes live will receive bonus bets totaling $100 in which they’ll be able to use on whatever matchups they please.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Get $200 bonus credits for launch tomorrow
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. DraftKings will introduce themselves to the Buckeye State in just a few hours with a very tempting welcome offer. All those who register today will earn a $200 bonus as a reward for early registry with this DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio bonus.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRNEWSTIX: Get $100 before launch
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Much like many residents in the state of Ohio, Caesars Sportsbook is also gearing up for the launch of its platform on January 1, 2023. They’ve decided to extend the Christmas period until the start of the new year, as new members who sign up today with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRNEWSTIX can claim a $100 bonus bet.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0