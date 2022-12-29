Celebrity Deaths: All The Stars We Lost In 2022

Photo: Getty Images

2022 was a sad period of time for the families, friends and fans of some of the most iconic figures in the music industry.



Throughout the year, we've had to say goodbye to an array of talented souls who brought joy into our lives for decades. Some celebrities we lost unexpectedly like the Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Migos rapper TakeOff . Others passed away due to illness like Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie who passed away in a hospital just last month.



There are plenty more legends who tragically passed away this year. Take a look below as we recognize the vital musicians who left us way too soon.

Olivia Newton-John (September 26, 1948 - August 8, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John passed away following a 2-year battle with breast cancer. She was 73.

Coolio ( August 1, 1963 - September 28, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Coolio was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. After EMT's spent 45 minutes trying to revive him, Coolio was pronounced dead on the scene. While cardiac arrest was suspected, a final cause of death has not yet been confirmed. He passed away just weeks after his 59th birthday.

Bob Saget ( May 17, 1956 - January 9, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Comedian Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando hours after he performed at a show. He reportedly passed away in his sleep following an accidental blow to the back of his head. He was 65.

Anne Heche ( May 25, 1969 - August 11, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Anne Heche was a beloved actress who thrived on television and in popular films like Volcano and Six Days, Seven Nights. She died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries she sustained during a tragic car accident. Her car erupted into flames after she crashed it into a home in Los Angeles. She was 53.

Aaron Carter ( December 7, 1987 - November 5, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Former pop singer Aaron Carter passed away at his home in Lancaster, Calif. His housekeeper found his lifeless body in his bathtub. He was 34.

Loretta Lynn ( April 14, 1932 - October 4, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Loretta Lynn passed away in her sleep at the age of 90. Three days after her death, the country icon was buried on her Hurricane Mills ranch next to her husband Oliver.

Christine McVie (July 12, 1943 - November 30, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie passed away this year at 79 after "a short illness," according to her family. She died peacefully at a hospital while surrounded by loved ones.

Taylor Hawkins ( February 17, 1972 - March 25, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died right before he was set to perform at a festival in Colombia. He was found dead in his hotel room in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá. A cause of death was not immediately released but a toxicology report determined there were 10 substances in his system at the time of his death. He was 50.

TakeOff ( June 18, 1994 - November 1, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

TakeOff was caught in the crossfire of a shooting that happened outside of a bowling alley in Houston. The Migos rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, took multiple shots to the head and torso. He was declared dead on the scene. He was only 28.

PnB Rock (December 9, 1991 - September 12, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

PnB Rock , born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot and robbed inside Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles in Inglewood, Calif. He was shot in the back and chest. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. He was only 30.

Jake Flint (May 16, 1985 - November 27, 2022)

Country singer Jake Flint died in his sleep just a few hours after he was married to Brenda Flint. He was 37.

Clarence Gilyard (December 24, 1955 - November 28, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Actor and professor Clarence Gilyard passed away at age of 66 at his home in Las Vegas. An exact cause of death was not provided but he was reportedly suffered from "a long illness."

Irene Cara (March 18, 1959 - November 25, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

'80s singer-actress Irene Cara passed away at her home in Florida. No cause of death has been confirmed but a neighbor claimed she suffered from health issues in her later years. She was 63.

Jason David Frank (September 4, 1973 - November 19, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Beloved Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank passed away after he committed suicide. His wife Tammie confirmed that she knew of his struggles with mental health and depression but had no idea that he wanted to "end things." He was 49.

B. Smyth (March 12, 1992 - November 17, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

B. Smyth was an R&B singer from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. who had numerous hits with 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Miguel and more. He passed away following his battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was only 30.

Adrian Dingle (June 25, 1977 - November 8, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

NFL defensive tackle Adrian Dingle passed away in Winthrop, Mass. He played for the San Diego Chargers for five seasons. He was 45.

Jeff Cook (August 27, 1949 - November 7, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Jeff Cook , a founding member of the band Alabama , passed away at his home in Florida. He died due to complications from Parkinson's disease, which he first revealed back in 2017. He was 73.

Julie Powell (April 20, 1973 - October 26, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Famed food writer Julie Powell, known for her classic book Julie & Julia , passed away at 49. She suffered from cardiac arrest at her home in New York.

Lee Ji-Han ( August 3, 1998 - October 29, 2022)

Rising K-Pop star and actor Lee Ji-Han was one of 150 people who died during a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was only 24.

D.H. Peligro (July 9, 1959 - October 28, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Darren Eric Henley aka D.H. Peligro died following a head injury he sustained from an accidental fall. Peligro was best known as the drummer for The Dead Kennedys and his brief time drumming for the Red Hot Chili Peppers . He was 63.

Jerry Lee Lewis ( September 29, 1935 - October 28, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Rock N' Roll pioneer and beloved country star Jerry Lee Lewis passed away at his home in Mississippi with his wife Judith by his side. He was 87.

Leslie Jordan ( April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Beloved actor Leslie Jordan passed away after he reportedly experienced a medical episode while driving to film scenes for his sitcom Call Me Kat . The episode caused him to crash his car into the side of a building in Hollywood. He was 67.

Ron Masak (July 1, 1936 - October 20, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Ron Masak died of natural causes in a hospital while surrounded by family members. Masak was well known for his role in the '90s series Murder, She Wrote.

Robbie Coltrane ( March 30, 1950 - October 14, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Robbie Coltrane, best known for portraying 'Hagrid' in the Harry Potter films, tragically passed away due to multiple organ failure. He was 72.

Willie Spence ( June 18, 1999 - October 11, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Willie Spence gained plenty of notoriety as the runner-up on the 19th season of American Idol . The Florida native died in a car crash in Tennessee. He was only 22.

Angela Lansbury ( October 16, 1925 - October 11, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Extraordinary actress and singer Angela Lansbury passed away just a few days before her 97th birthday. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Los Angeles.

Sacheen Littlefeather (November 14, 1946 - October 2, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Marie Louise Cruz, better known as Sacheen Littlefeather, was an actress and model who was an avid activist for Native American civil rights. She reportedly died following her battle with metastasized breast cancer. She was 75.

Pelé ( October 23, 1940 - December 29, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, is regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time. The beloved legend, who became the first player to win three World Cups during his career, passed away at a hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil due to complications from "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions." He was 82.

Jo Mersa Marley (March 12, 1991 - December 27, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Joseph "Jo" Mersa Marley , the grandson of Bob Marley and the son of Stephen Marley , died unexpectedly. The artist was found unresponsive in his car in Miami. He reportedly died from an asthma complications. He was only 31.

Big Scarr ( April 7, 2000 - December 22, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Big Scarr, who was signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 imprint, passed away at the young age of 22. The rapper, born Alexander Woods, reportedly died after her overdose on prescription pills while at his girlfriend's house in Memphis. He was only 22.

Tame One (March 20, 1970 - November 6, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Rahem Ross Brown aka Tame One passed away due to heart failure. The rapper, who performed with groups The Artifacts, Leak Bros and the Weathermen, was 52.

Hurricane G (May 20, 1970 - November 6, 2022)

Photo: YouTube via ThirstinHowlThe3rd

Gloria Rodriguez aka Hurricane G passed away last month. The father of her only daughter Erick Sermon announced her death on social media. Although a cause of death was not reported, her daughter previously said that G was suffering from stage four lung cancer. She was 52.

Jesse Powell (September 12, 1971 - September 13, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

R&B singer Jesse Powell passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles. His sisters Trina and Tamara Powell announced the tragic news on social media. He was 51.

DJ Kay Slay (August 14, 1966 - April 17, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

DJ Klay Slay, born Keith Grayson, passed away following a grueling battle with COVID-19. The prolific mixtape DJ and pioneer graffiti artist battled the disease for four months before he died. He was 55.

Wavy Navy Pooh (1994 - 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Quality Control rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was shot and killed during a shooting in Miami. As of this report, the shooter has not been identified. He was only 28.

Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton (November 18, 1988 - November 25, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Esteemed manager Jonathan 'Hovain' Hylton passed away just a week after celebrating his 34th birthday. The president of management at Cinematic Music Group was found dead in his home in Brooklyn. He was only 34.

Pat Stay ( February 18, 1986 - September 4, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Battle rapper Pat Stay passed away after he was stabbed in Nova Scotia, Canada. He was 36.

Jewell ( June 12, 1968 - May 6, 2022)

Photo: YouTube via The Art of Dialogue

R&B singer Jewell Caples , who was the first woman to sign to Death Row Records, passed was earlier this year. A cause of death was not immediately revealed but the artist previously admitted to suffering from "a lung injury illness." She also claimed that a doctor told her she only had a couple of months left to live. She was 53.

Trouble ( November 4, 1987 - June 5, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Rapper Trouble , born Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot and killed in Atlanta after a man allegedly shot him upon discovering him sleeping in his ex-girlfriend's apartment. He was only 34.

Queen Elizabeth II ( April 21, 1926 - September 8, 2022)

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully in her Balmoral castle in Westminster Abbey. She was 96.

Luke Bell (January 27, 1990 - August 26, 2022)

Luke Bell was found unresponsive by someone who happened to pass by him in the shaded area of a parking building. He had been missing for about six days before he was found. Bell died from an accidental fentanyl overdose. He was only 32.

Joe E. Tata ( September 13, 1936 - August 24, 2022)

Photo: Getty Images

Actor Joe E. Tata, who starred as Nat the infamous owner of the Peach Pit on Beverly Hills 90210, passed away peacefully according to his daughter. He was 85.