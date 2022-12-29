ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: LeBron James’s Game-Worn High School Shoes Could Be Sold For Massive Amount

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 3 days ago

The Chosen One's legacy is becoming big business.

According to Adam Wells of Bleacher Report , a pair of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James's game-worn Nikes from his freshman year high school championship game are being auctioned off by Heritage Auctions . The site expects his Jumpman Swift 6 sneakers to sell for something in the range of $200,000, which Heritage lists as the shoes' "Guide Value or Estimate" price.

At the end of the 1999-2000 season, a freshman James scored 25 points and pulled down nine rebounds while leading his St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish to a 73-55 win over Jamestown Greenview during the Ohio High School Division III Championship.

The size-14 shoes are being sold on The Chosen's behalf by Eddie Jackson, a longtime James mentor. As Wells notes, James's high school teams won three state titles across his four high school seasons. He graduated in 2003 and was promptly selected with the first pick in that summer's NBA draft.

As you may recall, the 2008 documentary "More Than A Game" tracks the ascent of James and his St. Vincent-St. Mary's club teammates:

Even in his 20th NBA season this year for the 2022-23 Lakers, James continues to put up eye-popping numbers. Through his 27 healthy games for the 14-21 Lakers, the 18-time All-Star is averaging 27.8 points on .498/.297/.752 shooting splits, 8.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals a night.

Bidding kicks off on February 25th. If you've got a spare $200,000 lying around, check out the Heritage Auctions listing!

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

