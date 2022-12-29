Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Deary To Retire As President, CEO Of Boys & Girls Clubs Of Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY — As the new year rolls in, Kevin Deary, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, will officially retire after serving kids for 39 years. Tami Hicks has been tapped to take the helm of the organization. “I’m excited about our new leader....
inkfreenews.com
January Activities At The Warsaw Community Public Library
WARSAW — The Warsaw Community Public Library can create an atmosphere of warmth and quiet, but can also provide a place for educational, fun family activities and for trying new things. Several children’s events are back again in the new year. These include Preschool Story Time and activity stations,...
inkfreenews.com
Ginger Slisher Earns The Title Of Miss Cardinal
FULTON — “I believe we’ve got to invest our lives into something that’s bigger than ourselves,” stated Ginger Slisher, Fulton. “When we work on developing our leadership ability and other skill mixes, we can go anywhere we want in life.” Slisher is serving as Miss Cardinal, a branch of the Miss America Pageant. This June she will be competing for the title of Miss Indiana.
inkfreenews.com
Cheri Ann Kline
Cheri Ann Kline, Warsaw, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, at the age of 72. She was born on Oct. 20, 1950 in Flint, Mich., to Marcelyn Sue (Ennis) and Robert James Bezenah. She grew up in Michigan and graduated in 1968 from high school in Flushing, Mich. She then attended nursing school in Flint, graduating as an LPN in 1969.
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Public Library — Pick Up The Challenge To Read In 2023
SYRACUSE — Make it your New Year’s aspiration to read more. The Syracuse Public Library’s 2023 adult reading challenge launches Jan. 1, so “Join the Search Party” on its quest to find the year’s best books. Guess how many books you will read from...
inkfreenews.com
Book Club, Craft Night Upcoming Activities At Bell Library
MENTONE — Teen Book Club and Junior Craft Night are a few of the upcoming activities at the Bell Memorial Public Library in Mentone. Teen Book Club for ages 13-18 will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the young adult room. It’s a free program. For information about participating, please contact Natalie at [email protected] or call (574) 893-3200.
inkfreenews.com
Janice Harter
Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Food Bank Of Northern Indiana To Hold Local Distribution Events
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced six food distribution events this January in a few area counties, including Kosciusko. Anyone in need of food assistance is encouraged to attend. Distributions are done via drive-thru, so remain in your vehicle with your trunk open to receive items. If your trunk does not open, there will be a designated area for self-loading.
inkfreenews.com
Dennis Ray Gaff
Dennis Ray Gaff, 67, Columbia City, died at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born June 21, 1955. Surviving is his son, Gunner Gaff, Columbia City; his life partner, Phyllis Bueker, Columbia City; a brother, Tommy (Karen) Gaff, Columbia City; and a sister, Debbie Schnitz, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Milford Council Closes Out 2022
MILFORD — On Thursday, Dec. 29, Milford Town Council held an end-of-the-year meeting to tie up loose ends from 2022, including encumbering funds over to 2023 for use in ongoing projects. The council also approved the 2023 schedule for monthly public meetings: 7 p.m. every second Monday of the...
inkfreenews.com
David Saint — UPDATED
David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
inkfreenews.com
Metzger Sworn In As Clay Township Trustee
WARSAW — Jacob Metzger was sworn in as Clay Township’s trustee on Dec. 31 at the Kosciusko County GOP headquarters. Metzger, who was the only candidate for the position, is filling the vacancy left by Republican Helen Brown. In a previous InkFreeNews article, Metzger said serving in the...
inkfreenews.com
Gilberto Francisco Benitez
Gilberto Francisco Benitez y Richard, 69, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his home in Mishawaka. He was born Oct. 4, 1953. Gilberto was united in marriage on Oct. 29, 1999, to Sandra Hackemann, who survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Kathy (Brian) Rogers, Carmel and Eleanor...
inkfreenews.com
Penguin Point Employees Walk Out Due To Pay Issue
WARSAW — Those hoping to grab food from Penguin Point on Friday afternoon, Dec. 30, in Warsaw may have been disappointed. According to Eric Graham, a former manager of the restaurant chain’s location at 408 N. Detroit St., employees staged a walkout at both of Warsaw’s restaurants due to a pay issue. The other location is at 2401 E. Center St., and Graham said some workers have since reopened it.
inkfreenews.com
Amelia ‘Millie’ R. Helton
Amelia R. “Millie” Helton, 85, Marion, formerly of Akron and Silver Lake, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Wesleyan Health Care Center, Marion. She was born Aug. 26, 1937. On Feb. 18, 1977, Millie married Grady Helton. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Jerry...
inkfreenews.com
Georgia L. Reed
Georgia L. Reed, 89, Wabash, died at 10:43 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Cherokee Northside Hospital, Canton, Ga. She was born April 27, 1933. Georgia married Jack Reed on Nov. 1, 1958; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Kenneth) Cutts, Canton, Ga.; two...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw’s Monday Trash Route Will Be Picked Up Jan. 3
WARSAW — Warsaw’s city offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Monday’s trash route will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
inkfreenews.com
Lutheran Hospital Distinction Awarded For Advanced Certification In Ventricular Assist Device
FORT WAYNE — Lutheran Hospital’s heart transplant and ventricular assist device program has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its VAD program by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe, quality patient care.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, U.S. 30, east of North CR 200W, Warsaw. Driver: David O. Bradley, 35, North CR 200W, Valparaiso. Bradley’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Anchorage...
inkfreenews.com
Robert Lee Nettrouer Sr.
Robert Lee Nettrouer Sr., 84, Goshen, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Jan. 29, 1938. On Dec. 25, 1957, he married Ida Hershberger. She preceded him in death. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Collins, Goshen; four sons, Robert (Sherry) Nettrouer, Jr., Michael Nettrouer and Steven (Amanda)...
Comments / 0