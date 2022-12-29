Read full article on original website
Famous Brazilians express thanks and love to Pelé following his death
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known globally as the soccer star Pelé, died at 82 on Thursday in São Paulo from multiple organ failure after undergoing treatment for colon cancer since 2021, according to the AP. Since his global debut at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, his two-decade...
Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95; was first pope to resign in 600 years
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95. Pope Francis will celebrate his funeral...
PSG vs. Lens: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe is in action once again on Sunday — but the World Cup standout will have his hands full. Paris Saint-Germain will visit second-place RC Lens without Lionel Messi (World Cup recovery) and Neymar (suspension), so it’ll be no easy task. Can Mbappe keep PSG afloat? Fans can find out with a free trial, because the game is available to stream on fuboTV in the United States.
