California State

ABC10

Scenes of the storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMPH.com

Winter weather pummels all across California

From watches to warnings, mudslides to rockslides... no corner of California was spared from the ongoing winter storm that has pummeled areas from the Central Valley to the Central Coast. In Santa Cruz, California Highway Patrol posted on Twitter a photo of an active landslide blocking SR-9 between Bear Creek...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?

F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rain impact on California's mega reservoirs

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The backbones of California's water supply are the six mega reservoirs: Shasta, Oroville, Trinity, New Melones, Don Pedro and San Luis. Back on November eighth, the state's six biggest mega reservoirs were 33% full. In normal years they would have been 54% full, but the drought kept...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Heavy rain causes flooding but offers respite from drought

Heavy rain and snow caused landslides and flooding in parts of California on Saturday, shutting down two major highways as another “atmospheric river” system pounded the West Coast but also brought a measure of relief to the drought-plagued state. An hourslong torrent of rain forced Highway 101 to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Storm Watch Forecast: Heaviest rain yet has arrived

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Get ready! Saturday morning will bring the heaviest rain the greater Sacramento region has had so far. Friday evening will be a continuation of the off and on showers in the Valley with heavier rain in the Sierra. Snow levels Friday night are very high in the 8500-9500 foot range, meaning this is a predominantly rain event, unlike the previous winter storms this season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

5 maps to help you get through this winter storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be series of storms poised to usher in the new year, likely bringing downpours and flooding. An atmospheric river storm began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mendocinobeacon.com

Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain

LOS ANGELES — After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and — in some places — flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña — a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
FORTUNA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Flood Advisories For Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties, effective now until 10 PM this evening. This is in addition to the overall regional Flood Watch that will continue until late tonight, for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, the northern San Joaquin Valley, the Yosemite National Park valley floor, the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County, the Mariposa County foothills and the central San Joaquin Valley.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
SACRAMENTO, CA

