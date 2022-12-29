Read full article on original website
Scenes of the storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
KMPH.com
Winter weather pummels all across California
From watches to warnings, mudslides to rockslides... no corner of California was spared from the ongoing winter storm that has pummeled areas from the Central Valley to the Central Coast. In Santa Cruz, California Highway Patrol posted on Twitter a photo of an active landslide blocking SR-9 between Bear Creek...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain impact on California's mega reservoirs
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The backbones of California's water supply are the six mega reservoirs: Shasta, Oroville, Trinity, New Melones, Don Pedro and San Luis. Back on November eighth, the state's six biggest mega reservoirs were 33% full. In normal years they would have been 54% full, but the drought kept...
KTLA.com
New Year’s Eve storm drenches Southern California; more rain in the forecast
Southern California is starting the New Year by drying out from a storm that delivered heavy rainfall to the region, causing localized street flooding and leading to several rescues. In the Los Angeles area, the storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain in the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel...
Epic flooding leads to water rescues and highway closures in California as the storm system threatens more states
More than 15 million people from the West Coast to Wisconsin are under winter weather alerts Sunday as a storm system causing life-threatening flooding in California pushes east.
San Francisco Examiner
Heavy rain causes flooding but offers respite from drought
Heavy rain and snow caused landslides and flooding in parts of California on Saturday, shutting down two major highways as another “atmospheric river” system pounded the West Coast but also brought a measure of relief to the drought-plagued state. An hourslong torrent of rain forced Highway 101 to...
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated...
California Slammed by ‘Firehose’ of Rain, Flooding From Atmospheric River to Start 2023
California residents are going to be in need of something more than an umbrella while celebrating the new year due to the “firehose” of rain and flooding from an atmospheric river. According to FOX Weather, the new atmospheric river slammed into California over the weekend. It caused flooding...
Storm Watch Forecast: Heaviest rain yet has arrived
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Get ready! Saturday morning will bring the heaviest rain the greater Sacramento region has had so far. Friday evening will be a continuation of the off and on showers in the Valley with heavier rain in the Sierra. Snow levels Friday night are very high in the 8500-9500 foot range, meaning this is a predominantly rain event, unlike the previous winter storms this season.
5 maps to help you get through this winter storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be series of storms poised to usher in the new year, likely bringing downpours and flooding. An atmospheric river storm began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday...
mendocinobeacon.com
Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain
LOS ANGELES — After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and — in some places — flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña — a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
Storm Watch Forecast: Valley rain, heaviest in the high country Friday
CALIFORNIA, USA — After a mostly dry afternoon in the valley, moved in Friday morning. Rain will overspread the higher elevations and the valleys Thursday night. This will make roads wet for the morning commute. Some ponding on roadways and parking lots is possible, especially in areas with poor drainage.
Winter Storm Latest: Evacuations issued due to flooding, road conditions worsen | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Saturday, with this system bringing the most rain the region has seen so far. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Saturday afternoon for the southern Sacramento Valley & Sierra foothills. The agency also issued a...
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
Lake Tahoe Area Warned of Weekend Impact of Winter Storm
National Weather Service storm watches are in place for northeastern California.
mymotherlode.com
Flood Advisories For Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties, effective now until 10 PM this evening. This is in addition to the overall regional Flood Watch that will continue until late tonight, for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, the northern San Joaquin Valley, the Yosemite National Park valley floor, the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County, the Mariposa County foothills and the central San Joaquin Valley.
5.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; second one in less than 2 weeks
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California Sunday morning in an area where one struck less than two weeks ago, according to the US Geological Survey.
Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Antelope Valley due to risk of mudflows ahead of rain
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of the Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.
