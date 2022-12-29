ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

Lone Star Liquor Showcases New Year’s Eve Offerings

AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp

I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

BSA welcomes its first baby of 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced that the first baby born in 2023 is Ren Thompson. According to a BSA press release, she was born at around 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 to Tabitha and Russell Thompson. Ren weighs 8 pounds and 4 ounces and measures 19.5 inches long. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo targeted by vandals

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo was targeted by vandals. Someone white washed an outside wall and broke a glass door overnight at After Life Clothier Haus. Dominique Segovia said she discovered the vandalism when she opened the store Wednesday. Segovia said the wall...
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes”

Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes” November 19, 1974 – November 28, 2022The family of Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes,” regrets to share that our loved family member died on the 28th day of November, 2022. This comes as a surprise to all of us and we know this will impact us for an extremely long time. Cremation arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Wranglers beat the Ice Wolves 3-1 on New Year’s Eve

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers beat the New Mexico Ice Wolves 3-1 on New Year’s Eve to move back within one point of New Mexico for fourth place in the South Division standings. It was a scoreless first period for both teams despite a number of great...
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX

