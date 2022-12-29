Read full article on original website
Bold & Beautiful May Have Just Handed [Spoiler] the Power to Get Rid of Sheila for Good
She thinks that she has Bill right where she wants him. She is sorely mistaken. Bold & Beautiful made it appear that Bill and Sheila had checkmated Steffy and Finn by having the secret lovers threaten to reveal that Taylor had shot the Spencer Publications tycoon if they blabbed the whereabouts of L.A.’s most-wanted psychopath. But what they’ve really done, ultimately, is give the power to get rid of the menace to society to the last person they ever expected.
General Hospital 2022 Year in Review: Overdue Exits, Shocking Demises, Lackluster Romances and More
One thing General Hospital wasn’t in 2022? Boring!. Right out of the gate, General Hospital stunned viewers at the beginning of 2022 with Tracy Quartermaine’s return and news that Luke had been tragically killed in a cable car accident in Vienna. Of course, no one believed it was an accident, even the viewers. It launched a year-long storyline to bring Victor to justice for Luke’s death, and figure out what his ultimate plan was. Victor’s been spouting for over a year now something big is coming, and we’re still sitting here waiting for it to arrive.
As Bold & Beautiful Firing Leaves Fans Feverishly Split, Matthew Atkinson Speaks Out
And folks may not like what he has to say about Thomas!. Like it or not, consequences have actions. And The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Thomas had to face them last week when his own family booted him from Forrester Creations as punishment for his CPS stunt. But was...
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, January 2, through Friday, January 6, after Katie thanks Bill for doing what everybody believes to have been the right thing, Sheila gets a visitor and makes it clear she’s pretty sure that the game is far from over! Read on, and we’ll go over the details of these spoilers and more.
Cuteness Overload: The Son of Bold & Beautiful’s Scott Clifton Is Such a Big Boy Now — and Adorable as Ever!
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor’s play on A Christmas Carol. One great thing about social media is that fans often get a peek inside the personal lives of some of our favorite stars. In the case of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Scott Clifton (Liam), the CBS soap actor posted some sweet holiday photos of his son Ford and the family’s white cat Walter — and can we tell you… little Ford is not so little anymore!
General Hospital Stars Rally Around Marc Anthony Samuel as He Says a Goodbye That Has Left His Heart ‘Truly Broken’
Would that an article could send a mental hug to the actor. All of us who love our four-legged friends as family will understand what Marc Anthony Samuel is going through. On December 28, the General Hospital favorite took to Instagram to share that “my best friend and forever good boy very unexpectedly left the world yesterday, and my heart is truly broken. Really broken.”
Dog The Bounty Hunter costar David Robinson's autopsy reveals that he died from heart disease
The late Dog's Most Wanted star David Robinson's cause of death has been released after his wife shared the results of an autopsy. She previously denied rumors of a heart attack.
Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]
We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Reveals the Heart-Melting Reason Eli and Carver May Have Been MIA From Festive Scenes
Well, here we are, one year ending and another beginning. There have been ups and downs and all kinds of surprises, but as the new year rolls in and the holiday season starts coming to an end, we thought we’d share one of Days of Our Lives‘ most adorable moments of Christmas — and we’d even venture to say of the whole year!
Days of Our Lives Preview: Gabi Interrupts Stefan and Chloe in Bed With a Jaw-Dropping Reveal — and Stephanie Has Words With Alex
Time is up for one of the ladies in Salem. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of January 2 – 6, the new year brings big surprises and a shocking death. Read what happens and watch the preview below. As Li and Gabi’s wedding day...
Jonathan Scott’s Heartwarming 2022 Recap Video Features a Super-Rare Smooch Clip with Zooey Deschanel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jonathan Scott has had an amazing year, between all the star-studded home renovation collaborations and his traveling escapades with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel. On Dec 30, Scott uploaded a compilation video of his 2022 wrapped up, with the caption, “My 2022 🎥👬🏻🛠✈️🍦 🇮🇹 🥰 #2022recap #My2022.” Throughout the video, we see Scott having the time of his life while working and goofing off during his home renovations, with his twin brother Drew and his parents making appearances here and there. We...
Victoria Lamas’ Dad Gave Some Interesting Insight Into His Daughter’s Current Fling With Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio might keep a low-profile when it comes to his dating life, but that’s not necessarily the case for everyone he’s involved with. After being spotted on a date with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas on Dec 20, her actor father Lorenzo Lamas is giving some not-so-private details about their budding connection. “I know she likes him very much,” Lorenzo, who starred in the 1978 classic Grease, told the New York Post. “I think they met last month.” Lorenzo, who added that her daughter is “very smitten” with the Don’t Look Up actor, also shared the advice he gave her. “I...
Eva Mendes Debuted Her New Fiery Red Hairdo in a Stunning Selfie
We’re always here for it when a celeb updates their style or tries something new. But Eva Mendes seriously wowed us with her brand new red ‘do. The actress and mom of two took to Instagram just a few days ago and shared her new look with a gorgeous selfie, and we’re kind of obsessed. In the stunning snapshot, Mendes looks off into the distance while streaks of her red hair cascade down the side of her face. The lighting in the photo is so on point too, highlighting every strand of Mendes’ new fiery look. “Mira esto! I went...
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ Video of Her Daughter Monaco Being Hypnotized by Fake Snow Proves They’re All Still in the Holiday Spirit
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jeannie Mai-Jenkins always knows how to treat not only herself, but her daughter Monaco. And in this holiday-filled video, it’s safe to say that the whole family is still basking in the seasonal cheer, and honestly? After watching this video, we’re feeling some holiday cheer for ourselves again! On Dec 28, Mai-Jenkins shared an absolutely adorable video of her daughter Monaco having the time of her life with the caption, “yall know that crackling fireplace screensaver we play on our tvs?...
Days of Our Lives
Eric and Brady thought they’d come up with the perfect plan. The one thing they didn’t count on? Kristen’s reaction. Will it turn out that they’ve gone a bit too far?. Nicole and EJ have a past that the word “complicated” doesn’t begin to describe. So it’s not surprising that she’s reluctant to hit the sheets with him again. But will she give in to temptation?
Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Is Her Mom’s Exact Lookalike in These Recreated Spice Girls Snapshots
We’ve seen plenty famous mother-daughter lookalikes in our time. Whether we happen upon a throwback photo that proves one of our favorite celebrity’s daughters is their mini, or start seeing double on the red carpet, you name it, we’ve seen lots of twinning moments. Now we have Mel B and her daughter Phoenix to add to our list. The legendary Spice Girl’s eldest daughter recreated some of her mom’s iconic looks for a recent photo shoot, and proved she’s Mel B’s exact lookalike. Phoenix partnered with photographer Edwig Henson for this spicy series of photos, in which the 23-year-old donned...
Does This Viral TikTok Show an Ungrateful Kid or a Totally Clueless Parent?
The “crying gift” is Christmas gold, according to my mom. It’s the one present that is so meaningful or unexpected it makes the recipient cry tears of joy — and it’s a shot of pure serotonin for the gift-giver. This year, we gave my mom the crying gift in the form of tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour, which are so hard to get it feels like winning the lottery if you score some. As a huge Swiftie, she was thrilled, and it was so much fun to see her reaction. One mom on TikTok was clearly expecting the...
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Matching with Her ‘Dada’ Will Surely Warm Your Heart
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before we close out 2022, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes want everyone to know how adorable and stylish their little girl is! On Dec 30, Brittany uploaded a video and snapshot of her daughter Sterling in an adorable outfit, where she says in the caption that Sterling “Had to ‘Match Dada.’”
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Shares an Update on Son Joshua’s Condition: ‘It Could Have Been Devastating’
With five simple words, Joshua Benard (Adam, General Hospital) told the world about an accident which had landed him in the hospital: “I just broke my back,” the rising star tweeted. Soon after, he posted an Instagram video which appeared to show exactly how the accident transpired while scaling an indoor rock-climbing wall.
Young & Restless Preview: Danny and Christine Get a Chance to Reconnect — and Summer Breaks Down in Front of Daniel
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 6, the new year could bring old couples together, and tear others apart. Read what happens and watch the preview below. When Diane fled town, thanks to Jeremy Stark’s arrival, Kyle and Summer seemed to distance themselves from the Abbott household for the holidays. The couple actually enjoyed a secret trip to a cabin with Harrison and Diane for the holidays so they could be together. Summer however let Diane know she and her involvement with Stark have put Kyle in a terrible position, and while her own mother crossed a line, she was her mother and wouldn’t turn her back on her. However, Phyllis believed Summer had turned her back on her and chosen Diane over her own mother, crying that Summer broke her heart. Next week, Summer turns to her brother and loses it over all that’s been going on. Daniel had no idea that things had gotten so bad. Summer exclaims, “I have just been going along with everything Kyle wants! For the sake of our marriage.” Daniel asks, “So what are you going to do now?” Good question! Will she make a stand?
