In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 6, the new year could bring old couples together, and tear others apart. Read what happens and watch the preview below. When Diane fled town, thanks to Jeremy Stark’s arrival, Kyle and Summer seemed to distance themselves from the Abbott household for the holidays. The couple actually enjoyed a secret trip to a cabin with Harrison and Diane for the holidays so they could be together. Summer however let Diane know she and her involvement with Stark have put Kyle in a terrible position, and while her own mother crossed a line, she was her mother and wouldn’t turn her back on her. However, Phyllis believed Summer had turned her back on her and chosen Diane over her own mother, crying that Summer broke her heart. Next week, Summer turns to her brother and loses it over all that’s been going on. Daniel had no idea that things had gotten so bad. Summer exclaims, “I have just been going along with everything Kyle wants! For the sake of our marriage.” Daniel asks, “So what are you going to do now?” Good question! Will she make a stand?

