Yardbarker

Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago

While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

AFC Playoff picture: Jaguars-Titans isn’t necessarily winner take all

The AFC playoff picture still includes a scenario where the Jaguars and Titans can both get into the postseason but a lot needs to happen. Sunday’s regular-season finale between the Jaguars and Titans is being billed as a winner-take-all matchup. Whoever emerges victorious will indeed take the AFC South division title and the playoff spot that comes with it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Trade Demand

It's very possible that former Saints head coach Sean Payton finds himself back on an NFL sideline next year. But whoever is looking to acquire him is likely going to have to give up some future draft capital. Per Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, "Any team wanting to acquire Sean Payton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Mike Tomlin doing his best work with 2022 Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is both universally respected and underrated, as he’s truly one of the best coaches of his era. Go ahead and count out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. Just don’t count out Mike Tomlin. This year, the Steelers were awarded two Pro Bowlers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: NFL Players Bothered By Quarterback Benching

The Las Vegas Raiders made the surprising decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr this week. Carr, who is now expected to be traded, has left the Raiders for the final two weeks of the regular season. According to FOX insider Peter Schrager, many Raiders players are bothered by the quarterback's...
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers playoff scenario: How to make the postseason [UPDATED]

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 17 with some very slim postseason chances. Yet, after some help from the Patriots, Mike Tomlin and Co. aren’t out of it yet. Pittsburgh didn’t start the year with playoff aspirations, especially in Year 1 without Ben Roethlisberger. Mitchell Trubisky started Week 1, and Kenny Pickett was the quarterback of the future.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr

Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...

