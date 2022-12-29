Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Adam Sandler Live in Cincinnati this FebruaryLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Patchy fog and clouds tonight, rain showers develop Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloud cover sticks around Sunday night into Monday morning along with areas of patchy fog, which some places could again see dense fog for the Monday morning drive. Morning lows will be warm in the mid-to-upper 40s. Cloudy skies are expected yet again going into early next...
Fox 19
Drying out to start the year of 2023!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rainfall will taper off to scattered showers Saturday afternoon and end during early afternoon. For those out and about to celebrate the start of 2023 this evening and early tomorrow morning the weather will not be a factor in your travels. Look for highs in the mid...
WKRC
2023 opens with above-normal temperatures, potential for severe storms in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While the new year opened a bit on the gloomy side, temperatures are warmer than normal -- perhaps welcome news coming off a frigid finish to 2022. In fact, the New Year's Day high is 57-degrees. That's 17-degrees above average and 40-degrees warmer than Christmas just a week ago!
Fox 19
Ringing in the New Year with clouds, fog and warm conditions
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy with cooler conditions late as the New Year arrives. Temperatures will fall in the lower 40s with upper 30s in rural areas. There will be areas of patchy fog and mist developing late, with visibility limited at times from the pre-dawn hours through sunrise.
Fox 19
Few showers Friday, steady rain arrives late tonight and New Year’s Eve
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies for Friday with very warm conditions across the tri-state. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s with some southerly winds. Only isolated rain showers are in the mix today with the best chances for the west and northwest portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain expected for New Year’s Eve
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With heavy rain expected to arrive on New Year’s Eve, the FOX19 NOW meteorologists are issuing a First Alert Weather Day. Heavy rain is expected to start early Saturday as the First Alert Weather Day begins at 2 a.m. That rain could lead to high water...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
dayton.com
High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus
High temperature records were set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high reached 63 degrees in Dayton, which tied the record set in 1972. The high reached 65 degrees in Cincinnati, which tied the record set in 1964 and 1875. The...
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on W. North Bend Road in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
1 injured in early Saturday morning West End crash
One person was transported to UC Medical Center after a car became entrapped under a semi-trailer in the West End on Saturday morning.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 near downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on south I-71 near Reading Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate toward downtown Cincinnati, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane...
WLWT 5
'This is a nightmare scenario': 1 dead, 1 critically injured after boat fire along Ohio River
DAYTON, Ky. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River on Friday afternoon. According to Bellevue-Dayton Fire Chief Chris Atkins, just after 11 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a boat fire at the Manhattan Harbor marina in Dayton, Kentucky.
dayton.com
Watch: Kings Island closes 50th anniversary season with Eiffel Tower lighting, NYE celebration
Kings Island amusement park in Warren County spent its most-recent season celebrating 50 years of operation, and closed it Saturday night with a special lighting of the Eiffel Tower. The tower beamed with lights throughout the season but had special effects as midnight approached on New Year’s Eve. It was...
WKRC
When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with entrapment on Bridle Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with entrapment at 8275 Bridle Road in Anderson Township, near Eight Mile Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WKRC
Chef Aaron whips up recipes for a Happy New Year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are hosting a New Year's Eve party this year, you'll want some great food for your guests. Chef Aaron from Kroger shows how to make some easy recipes for your end-of-the-year bash.
WLWT 5
Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati
XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened...
Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023
MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
WLWT 5
Road closed: Stretch of Vine Street closed due to water main break
CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Water Works announced a road is closed in Elmwood due to a water main break on Thursday evening. According to officials, Vine Street is closed due to a water main break in the 6300 block. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines...
Comments / 0