Cincinnati, OH

Related
Fox 19

Patchy fog and clouds tonight, rain showers develop Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloud cover sticks around Sunday night into Monday morning along with areas of patchy fog, which some places could again see dense fog for the Monday morning drive. Morning lows will be warm in the mid-to-upper 40s. Cloudy skies are expected yet again going into early next...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Drying out to start the year of 2023!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rainfall will taper off to scattered showers Saturday afternoon and end during early afternoon. For those out and about to celebrate the start of 2023 this evening and early tomorrow morning the weather will not be a factor in your travels. Look for highs in the mid...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Ringing in the New Year with clouds, fog and warm conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy with cooler conditions late as the New Year arrives. Temperatures will fall in the lower 40s with upper 30s in rural areas. There will be areas of patchy fog and mist developing late, with visibility limited at times from the pre-dawn hours through sunrise.
CINCINNATI, OH
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus

High temperature records were set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high reached 63 degrees in Dayton, which tied the record set in 1972. The high reached 65 degrees in Cincinnati, which tied the record set in 1964 and 1875. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on W. North Bend Road in Carthage

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on south I-71 near downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on south I-71 near Reading Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate toward downtown Cincinnati, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati

XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023

MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
DAYTON, OH

