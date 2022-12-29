ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars plan to keep feet on gas against Texans

By Field Level Media
No matter what happens this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play for the AFC South title and a playoff spot at home in Week 18 against the reeling Tennessee Titans.

But coach Doug Pederson says Jacksonville isn't going to take things easy on Sunday when it travels to division-rival Houston.

"There is never a meaningless game -- never ever, ever, ever," he said.

So there will be no week off for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and tight end Evan Engram. Not even for outside linebacker Josh Allen, safety Andrew Wingard or rookie outside linebacker Travon Walker.

"You play to win every game," Pederson said. "The only way I rest players is if they're hurt and can't go."

It's been all systems go for the Jaguars (7-8) lately as they've won four of five, including a 19-3 road win last Thursday over the New York Jets. That outcome, combined with Houston's 19-14 upset of Tennessee on Saturday in Nashville, boosted Jacksonville into a tie with the Titans for first place -- with the Jaguars currently owning the tiebreaker.

Lawrence threw for 229 yards and rushed for the game's only touchdown, while Riley Patterson booted four field goals. A defense which has been inconsistent at times completely stifled New York, allowing just 10 first downs and 227 total yards.

Pederson's players seem eager to play a game with comparatively little on the line, aside from getting the team to .500.

"It's another opportunity to show who we are, to put our best foot forward ..." Lawrence said, "... to play another complete game, to keep the momentum that we have. If you go out there and lay an egg, no one's feeling good about that, especially heading into the last week."

Meanwhile, the Texans (2-12-1) would love to go into the offseason with momentum after breaking a nine-game losing streak last week. Houston has played better than its record indicates lately, nearly upsetting Dallas and Kansas City in its previous two games before finally finishing the job against Tennessee.

Houston trailed 14-13 before Davis Mills led a late touchdown drive, finding Brandin Cooks for a 6-yard scoring pass with 2:52 remaining to give them their first win since a 13-6 decision on Oct. 9 at Jacksonville.

Mills and Jeff Driskel have formed a two-quarterback system the last three weeks that has given the Texans their best production of the year. While they are still ranked 30th in the NFL at just 16.9 points per game, they have averaged 22 points in the last three games against three solid defenses.

Some feel Houston should tank its last two games and up its odds of earning the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL draft, but coach Lovie Smith isn't interested in that logic.

"If you're competing, you compete to win, right?" he asked. "Our last games are in our division. We want to eventually take over the division. For us to have an opportunity to have a winning record in our division is pretty important to our guys."

The Texans have won nine straight over the Jaguars, dating back to 2018. --Field Level Media

The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Giants turn MetLife Stadium into ‘electric’ party as fans revel in playoff berth

Like when the Grinch was surprised to hear singing instead of crying from the mountaintop in gift-less Whoville, an unfamiliar sound rose Sunday from the MetLife Stadium crowd. After years of booing ownership, coaches and players on losing streaks, Giants fans turned the second half of Sunday’s game into a dance party, with the majority of the 77,399 in attendance staying until head coach Brian Daboll was soaked in Gatorade and a playoff spot was secured with a 38-10 win against the Colts. “The energy was crazy,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “I’m glad they brought it. We needed it. I haven’t heard...
New York Post

Injuries have allowed Knicks’ youngsters to get beneficial minutes

Tom Thibodeau said Saturday night that he’d obviously “prefer not to” continue playing without injured starters Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, but the Knicks head coach believes their absence will benefit the team’s young players in the long run.  With that duo sidelined, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes logged extensive minutes throughout the Knicks’ 1-2 swing through the Texas triangle.  “That’s the way you have to look at it, absolutely,” Thibodeau said after Saturday’s win in Houston. “You don’t want to see anyone get hurt, obviously, but anytime someone does get hurt, it’s an opportunity for someone to step in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jim Polzin gives Packers an A- grade against Vikings

GREEN BAY – State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Offense: B Aaron Jones had runs of 14, 11 and 33 en route to a 111-yard performance. The passing game was nothing special. But, unlike his counterpart, Aaron Rodgers avoided turnovers and managed the game well. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
