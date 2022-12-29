Read full article on original website
Rams hit NFL low with record 11th loss by defending champion
In their first game after the end of a highly eventful calendar year, the Los Angeles Rams made the bad kind of NFL history Sunday.With their 31-10 loss to the Chargers in the first Los Angeles derby at SoFi Stadium on New Year's Day, the Rams became the first defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history to lose 11 games."The margin for error was really small," Rams coach Sean McVay said.The margin of defeat definitely was not.And the eighth double-digit loss of this season for the Rams (5-11) underlined the primary reasons why this consistently strong franchise over the previous...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Jack Jones’ promising rookie season ends as Patriots sign veteran corner to roster
The Patriots are in need of some cornerback help. On Saturday, the team made a series of roster moves to try and remedy that situation. The Patriots placed Jack Jones on the injured reserve due to a knee injury. This ends the promising cornerback’s rookie season where he finished with two interceptions, one for a touchdown, to go with six passes defensed in 13 games.
Packers' push for playoffs 'feels really special' to Rodgers
Green Bay veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the resurgent Packers are now just one win from securing an NFC playoff berth after a convincing 41-17 victory over the rival Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Lambeau Field.
What Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill said after loss to Patriots — Miami’s fifth straight defeat
It wasn’t long ago that the Miami Dolphins were in contention for the AFC East title and considered true Super Bowl contenders. It sure feels like forever ago. The Dolphins (8-8) lost to the Patriots, 23-21, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday and now need help in order to reach the postseason. Miami standout wide receiver Tyreek Hill finished with four catches on seven targets for 55 yards while playing with backup Teddy Bridgewater and third-string rookie Skylar Thompson on Sunday. He also ran for a touchdown.
Injuries have allowed Knicks’ youngsters to get beneficial minutes
Tom Thibodeau said Saturday night that he’d obviously “prefer not to” continue playing without injured starters Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, but the Knicks head coach believes their absence will benefit the team’s young players in the long run. With that duo sidelined, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes logged extensive minutes throughout the Knicks’ 1-2 swing through the Texas triangle. “That’s the way you have to look at it, absolutely,” Thibodeau said after Saturday’s win in Houston. “You don’t want to see anyone get hurt, obviously, but anytime someone does get hurt, it’s an opportunity for someone to step in...
NFL Playoff Scenarios: Who can clinch postseason berths, byes in Week 17
The Patriots need to win Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth with a win and some help, while several other teams can clinch postseason spots. Here’s what’s at stake according to the NFL:. AFC. CLINCHED:. Buffalo Bills – AFC East...
Mega Millions jackpot now at $685 million, 4th largest in game history
The potential jackpot winner for the Friday, Dec. 30, Mega Millions drawing just gotten even luckier, as the prize has increased to $685 million from its prior $640 million. This makes the lottery prize the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history. The cash option on the prize is now an estimated...
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins
FOXBOROUGH – All the Patriots offense had to do on Sunday was outperform the Miami Dolphins second and third string quarterbacks. That should’ve made for an easy New Year’s Day for the Patriots. Of course, with this 2022 Patriots offense, nothing is easy. That was the case on Sunday in the team’s final home game of the season.
How to watch Saints vs. Eagles in week 17, stream NFL football games for free
The NFC-East leading Philadelphia Eagles will look to lock up the NFC East and the No. 1 seed for the playoffs with a victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The game will be in Philadelphia at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. FuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Reinforcements arrive at Patriots practice, but 4 key players still missing
FOXBOROUGH — On a spring-like day on the back fields at Gillette Stadium, reinforcements arrived for a beleaguered Patriots roster, but four key players were still missing. Jalen Mills (groin), Adrian Phillips (illness), Damien Harris (personal reason), and Yodny Cajuste (illness) all returned after missing Thursday’s practice, while Jack Jones (knee), Marcus Jones (concussion), Jonnu Smith (concussion) and DeVante Parker (concussion) missed their third straight session. It’s highly unlikely that any of the four absentees will play against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Patriots 23, Dolphins 21: New England keeps playoff hopes alive with win
The New England Patriots’ playoff hopes are alive and completely in their hands heading into the last game of the regular season. With Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, New England can punch its postseason with a win in Week 18 at Buffalo. The Patriots trailed 14-7 late in...
Everything Bill Belichick said after the Patriots win over Miami Dolphins
FOXBOROUGH – It’s not always easy, but Bill Belichick was grateful to be standing at the podium on Sunday following a Patriots win. The Patriots coach had plenty to say after his defense dominated two different Miami Dolphins quarterbacks. Despite his offense struggling in spurts, the Patriots came away with a much-needed 23-21 win to improve to 8-8.
Beat-up Patriots secondary delivers season-saving performance in Sunday’s win
FOXBOROUGH — It could have been a mismatch. The Dolphins arrived in Foxborough with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who are both in the NFL’s top 10 in receiving yardage. Hill was second in the league receptions (113) and Waddle was tied for fifth in touchdowns (eight). A good secondary on a good day can struggle with those two even without Tua Tagovailoa.
