Tom Thibodeau said Saturday night that he’d obviously “prefer not to” continue playing without injured starters Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, but the Knicks head coach believes their absence will benefit the team’s young players in the long run. With that duo sidelined, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes logged extensive minutes throughout the Knicks’ 1-2 swing through the Texas triangle. “That’s the way you have to look at it, absolutely,” Thibodeau said after Saturday’s win in Houston. “You don’t want to see anyone get hurt, obviously, but anytime someone does get hurt, it’s an opportunity for someone to step in...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 39 MINUTES AGO