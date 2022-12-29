Read full article on original website
Snack Pak 4 Kids hosting food pickup for last week of winter break
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pack 4 Kids will send hundreds of bags of food to students in need for the last week of winter break. These bags will be available for pickup on Monday, January 2. Nine schools in Amarillo will participate in the giveaway. Families can pick up...
BSA welcomes its first baby of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced that the first baby born in 2023 is Ren Thompson. According to a BSA press release, she was born at around 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 to Tabitha and Russell Thompson. Ren weighs 8 pounds and 4 ounces and measures 19.5 inches long. […]
LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp
I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
This Stuck Trash Truck Is Exactly How 2022 Has Us Feeling
In case you didn't see the story earlier today, a report from KAMR Local 4 News stated that a City of Amarillo trash truck got stuck under an overpass on 45th. The story doesn't mention any injuries, and for that we are grateful. Looking at the photos, I could only think one thought.
Amarillo Little Theatre working towards new performance space
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Little Theatre is the place to be and soon they will be expanding with a new performance space by their 100th anniversary. During the Panhandle Gives campaign, Amarillo Little Theatre raised $34,160 to use to take the first steps toward a new performance space across the parking lot from the […]
Code Blue Warming Station serves over 100 people during Arctic blast, needs donations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The inclement weather last week brought in the most people the Code Blue Warming Station has seen this winter. The station remained open for four days straight and served 108 people. “We get so many people, I mean there are a lot of people that I...
How to create reachable New Year’s resolutions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many of us make New Year’s resolutions, but experts say more than 90 percent of us will fail after one month. “Setting goals is a wonderful thing, and beginning a new year, that’s a great time to do that. I think that reflection is so healthy for us,” said Jennifer Oliver, director of outpatient services at Northwest Behavioral Health. “It’s breaking those goals down to something that is attainable.”
When does school start? Spring 2023 on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the holiday season come and gone, families around the region will soon be bundling up their students and sending them back to the classroom for the Spring 2023 semester. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains. When does school start in […]
Amarillo Wranglers fall 6-3 to New Mexico Ice Wolves
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wranglers fell to the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Friday night by a final score of 6-3. Amarillo went down 3-0 in the first period and the early hole proved to be too much for the Wranglers to overcome, snapping their four-game winning streak. William...
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See
It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
Gang Violence On The Rise In Amarillo. How Will Police Stop It?
As we wrap up 2022, we look back at all the good, bad, and entertaining things about Amarillo. Crime rose even more, which clearly falls into the bad category. Some new businesses and restaurants opened up and that's good. Unfortunately, it will always be the bad that outweighs the good....
Amarillo Wranglers beat the Ice Wolves 3-1 on New Year’s Eve
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers beat the New Mexico Ice Wolves 3-1 on New Year’s Eve to move back within one point of New Mexico for fourth place in the South Division standings. It was a scoreless first period for both teams despite a number of great...
Jeff Williams Interviewed on Hey Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett is back with another great podcast episode, this one featuring Voice Actor and Chiropractor Jeff S. Williams. A conversation with chiropractor and voice actor Jeff S. Williams, who currently juggles two careers: He’s the owner of Creek Stone Integrated Medical, which combines chiropractic work with acupuncture, a nurse practitioner, and massage and spa services. But he’s also a voiceover artist in high demand, thanks to his folksy, working-man baritone and a side gig he experimented with during the pandemic. Williams shares with host Jason Boyett how each of these careers began and why, in Amarillo, no one bats an eye when their chiropractor also records a lot of radio ads. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative, La-Z-Boy of Amarillo, and Leslie Massey Farmer’s Insurance.
Extra Police Means You Should Think About A Sober Ride
The end of the year always brings hope, joy, and parties. I love all three of those things about ringing in the new year. With the parties typically comes alcohol, and that always seems to liven up the party. I mean, what's New Year's without having some cocktails and champagne?
Crazy Random Confrontation In Amarillo Target Parking Lot
When it comes to parking lot scuffles, the first location that comes to mind would be a Walmart parking lot—not saying that Walmart is necessarily a "bad" place to be, it's just that the energy there feels like a brutal free-for-all. The nice thing about Target is that when...
The Influential Faith Healer Who Met His End In Amarillo, TX
I don't know what it is about Amarillo that makes it pop up in the strangest places. Somehow, it seems like Yellow City just has a way of showing up. For instance, are you familiar with the way that Amarillo is attached to a highly influential and controversial faith healer?
New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
Obit: Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes”
Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes” November 19, 1974 – November 28, 2022The family of Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes,” regrets to share that our loved family member died on the 28th day of November, 2022. This comes as a surprise to all of us and we know this will impact us for an extremely long time. Cremation arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
