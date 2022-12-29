ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

BSA welcomes its first baby of 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the BSA Health System announced that the first baby born in 2023 is Ren Thompson. According to a BSA press release, she was born at around 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 to Tabitha and Russell Thompson. Ren weighs 8 pounds and 4 ounces and measures 19.5 inches long. […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp

I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

This Stuck Trash Truck Is Exactly How 2022 Has Us Feeling

In case you didn't see the story earlier today, a report from KAMR Local 4 News stated that a City of Amarillo trash truck got stuck under an overpass on 45th. The story doesn't mention any injuries, and for that we are grateful. Looking at the photos, I could only think one thought.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

How to create reachable New Year’s resolutions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many of us make New Year’s resolutions, but experts say more than 90 percent of us will fail after one month. “Setting goals is a wonderful thing, and beginning a new year, that’s a great time to do that. I think that reflection is so healthy for us,” said Jennifer Oliver, director of outpatient services at Northwest Behavioral Health. “It’s breaking those goals down to something that is attainable.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Wranglers fall 6-3 to New Mexico Ice Wolves

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wranglers fell to the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Friday night by a final score of 6-3. Amarillo went down 3-0 in the first period and the early hole proved to be too much for the Wranglers to overcome, snapping their four-game winning streak. William...
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area of 45th and I-27 has reopened after crews removed a trash truck from the area. The trash truck became stuck under the overpass this morning. The lanes under the overpass were closed as crews worked to remove the truck for several hours. At this...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Wranglers beat the Ice Wolves 3-1 on New Year’s Eve

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers beat the New Mexico Ice Wolves 3-1 on New Year’s Eve to move back within one point of New Mexico for fourth place in the South Division standings. It was a scoreless first period for both teams despite a number of great...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Jeff Williams Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett is back with another great podcast episode, this one featuring Voice Actor and Chiropractor Jeff S. Williams. A conversation with chiropractor and voice actor Jeff S. Williams, who currently juggles two careers: He’s the owner of Creek Stone Integrated Medical, which combines chiropractic work with acupuncture, a nurse practitioner, and massage and spa services. But he’s also a voiceover artist in high demand, thanks to his folksy, working-man baritone and a side gig he experimented with during the pandemic. Williams shares with host Jason Boyett how each of these careers began and why, in Amarillo, no one bats an eye when their chiropractor also records a lot of radio ads. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative, La-Z-Boy of Amarillo, and Leslie Massey Farmer’s Insurance.
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Extra Police Means You Should Think About A Sober Ride

The end of the year always brings hope, joy, and parties. I love all three of those things about ringing in the new year. With the parties typically comes alcohol, and that always seems to liven up the party. I mean, what's New Year's without having some cocktails and champagne?
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes”

Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes” November 19, 1974 – November 28, 2022The family of Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes,” regrets to share that our loved family member died on the 28th day of November, 2022. This comes as a surprise to all of us and we know this will impact us for an extremely long time. Cremation arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
AMARILLO, TX

