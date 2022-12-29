Read full article on original website
LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is working to find the suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store. The robbery happened on Dec. 28 at Delton’s Corner Convenience Store and gas station, at 3320 Hwy 155 in Lone Star. At about 7:10 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office report, a person entered the store, showed the cashier a weapon and demanded money. Surveillance camera video images show the suspect climbing over the counter into the cashier’s area during the robbery. Then, he fled the scene on foot.
