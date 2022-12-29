ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

“No one wants to see this!” Man fired from prep cook job for giving food scraps to homeless man outside

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Years ago I worked at a very busy family restaurant that was run by a horrible family. They were greedy misers, always doing everything to pinch a penny. They didn’t pay their staff a cent above minimum wage, they raised prices on menu items at least once a year, and you could forget about an “‘atta boy” or “good job” let alone a bonus.
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Upworthy

A homeless man went to a hotel for information. The front desk showered him with stolen supplies.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 20, 2022. It has since been updated. In the Reddit thread Anti-Work, one Redditor explained how they stole from their employer in order to give back to someone who was clearly in need. Reddit user ThrowThatB*tchAway69, an employee who works work overnight at a large international chain hotel, explained that a homeless man approached the front desk at their workplace for information about transit schedules. Instead of just giving him what he asked for, the employee also showered him snacks, towels, toiletries, and more—all essentially stolen from the hotel. The Reddit user, who received immense praise for his act of kindness and dissent, shared that they were proud of what they did and would indeed do the same again.
12tomatoes.com

Man Shares Money-Saving Hack For Ordering Breakfast At McDonald’s

McDonald’s breakfast is one of our favorite meals and if you are anything like us, there are certain items that you absolutely must have. Now, a TikTok user has gone viral because they are sharing a hack that will allow you to save big on these breakfast purchases. If you take the time to check out the video, you are going to be able to follow in their footsteps.
Amarie M.

Woman harassed by neighbor demanding that she park in the garage and not on the public street, ignores neighbor's notes

The neighbor gets angry and leaves notes on the woman's windshield. **This article is based on information sourced from a social media website, cited within the story**. A conflict between a woman and her neighbor raises questions about whether or not parking on a public street should be allowed. The woman took to a Reddit post to explain the situation, in which a woman in her neighborhood has called the police on her. She says the neighbor has reported her for parking an "abandoned vehicle" because she chooses to park on the street in front of her house instead of in her garage.

