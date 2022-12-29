Read full article on original website
What REALLY irritates golf-course superintendents? They told us in this 2022 poll
Our weekly Super Secrets column covered a lot of turf in 2022, from leaf-removal tactics to seeding vs. sodding to golf-course mowing patterns. Every installment engaged our readers — credit the sharp insights of our fleet of superintendent contributors expertly woven together by GOLF Senior Writer Josh Sens — but none drew a larger audience than our superintendents’ pet peeves survey. As Sens noted in the introduction to the piece, “as a group, superintendents are easygoing. But they’re not immune to irritation. Leave a minefield of divots and ball marks in your wake without making the slightest effort to repair them, and you’re bound to irk your super.”
Wind or gravity moved your ball at rest? Under 2023 rules change, do this
The governing bodies are generally loathe to admit that a single unfortunate incident triggered a rules change. But when you consider one of the significant rules modifications for 2023, regular PGA Tour watchers might well think back to a spot of bother in which Rickie Fowler found himself at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
2 steps to escape severely plugged bunker lies, according to Padraig Harrington
Ever since the pandemic began back in early 2020, Padraig Harrington has taken to social media to share the best tips, swing advice and mental strategies he’s gathered over a lifetime in golf. And, given his weighty resume, you’d be best off listening to what he has to say....
Barry Lane, 5-time European Tour golf champion, dead at 62
Golfer Barry Lane, a five-time winner on the European Tour and a former Ryder Cup member, has died, the Legends Tour announced Sunday. He was 62. Lane, who won eight times on the Legends Tour, made 693 starts on the European Tour (now known as the DP World Tour), The Guardian reported.
As Tiger Woods turns 47, a year unlike any other likely to become the norm
There have been many iterations of a Tiger Woods comeback, but this year was an aberration from the rest. In February 2021, while recovering from a fifth back procedure, Woods was involved in a single-car accident, suffering comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his right leg. It was uncertain if he'd ever play competitive golf again.
Bandon Dunes stabilizes famous ghost tree after storm
The iconic ghost tree on Bandon Dunes Golf Resort‘s Old Macdonald course is getting some much-needed support. Earlier this week, the resort announced the tree had sustained some damage from a strong storm with 30+ mph winds and began leaning. But on Friday, the resort came back with an...
‘Happy birthday old man’: Justin Thomas jabs Tiger Woods in Instagram birthday post
If you weren’t already aware, yesterday, December 30, 2022, was Tiger Woods’ birthday. The 15-time major champion turned 47 years old on Friday, and as always, it was a date worth celebrating for golf fans around the world. But not just fans who’ve watched Tiger dominate the PGA...
Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62
Jan 1 (Reuters) - Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour's all-time appearance list.
Fully Equipped mailbag: 8 reasons why it’s time to invest in new equipment
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I haven’t bought new clubs in quite a while. What should I expect from the new stuff? London N. – New Hampshire. If...
‘The essential existential question’: My crisis … after my first-ever golf lesson
‘Are you swinging in the mirror?” — my wife, upon seeing me, in fact, swinging in the mirror. There’s no way around this one, is there? Back was bent. Hips were turned. Shoulders were turned. Arms were flared out. Wrists were cocked. And there I was, frozen, staring back at the image behind me, and there my wife was, confused, looking at the oddity in front of her.
Full field for Sentry Tournament of Champions: 17 of top 20, but no Rory McIlroy
The PGA Tour resumes it’s 2022-23 season with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jan. 5-8, in Maui, Hawaii. The field list includes 39 players, including 17 of the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy will not be competing. Despite this being among...
Pack your bags: 6 international course openings we’re excited to see in 2023
The holiday season will soon be over. But golf is the gift that keeps on giving. New courses are forever in the works. Having already listed domestic projects we’re keen to see in 2023, we’re now dusting off our passports and looking overseas. Here are six international ribbon-cuttings we’ve got our eyes on in the year ahead.
How to stop missing the fairway: Drop 5 shots in 2023
Looking to get better in 2023? How about drop five shots in 2023? That seems like a good place to start. Here, as we creep closer to the New Year, we’ll use this five-part series to explain how you can kiss those five strokes (and possibly more?) goodbye in no time.
10 of our favorite courses we played in 2022
Over the past couple of weeks, a handful of our staffers have written about their favorite course they played in the past year. Even better, you can play any of them, too. So in case you need any ideas for 2023, here are 10 of our favorite spots (plus a couple of bonus favorites) from the past 12 months.
Tour Confidential: How will LIV and the PGA Tour look in 2023?
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This New Year’s edition, we look into our crystal balls to predict major winners, juicy storylines and how the rest of 2023 will play out.
The 5 best golf courses in West Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in West Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in West Virginia. GOLF’s other course...
Tiger Woods’ major wins, ranked by memorability
Friday is Tiger Woods’ 47th birthday, but unfortunately for him, the only present he would like is probably a 16th major title. Woods’ birthday comes 97 days before the 2023 Masters this year and we aren’t even sure if he will play for the second straight year, but we can at least look back on one of the two greatest major championship careers in golf.
