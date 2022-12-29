‘Are you swinging in the mirror?” — my wife, upon seeing me, in fact, swinging in the mirror. There’s no way around this one, is there? Back was bent. Hips were turned. Shoulders were turned. Arms were flared out. Wrists were cocked. And there I was, frozen, staring back at the image behind me, and there my wife was, confused, looking at the oddity in front of her.

