North Laredo residents distraught over park vandalism
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a Laredo Park and causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damages. While police and park officials continue to investigate the case, a couple of parkgoers spoke about how they feel about this type of behavior as well as their message to people who frequent the parks.
Laredo Police asks residents to refrain from lighting fireworks
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As many get ready to ring in 2023, local authorities are reminding residents to celebrate the new year in a safe and responsible manner. According to the Laredo Police Department, it’s against city ordinance to light fireworks within city limits. Police say during the holiday,...
Accident Ends with Seven Dead in Duval County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Mexican news outlet said seven people lost their lives after an accident takes place in Duval County. According to El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo on the night of Friday, December 30, 2022, several vehicles were involved in an accident between Freer and George West.
Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to a Laredo Hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday night. KGNS obtained surveillance video of the incident; however, some of the images may be difficult to watch for some viewers. Video shows a car backing up and then bumping into...
Accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing traffic congestion on Saunders. According to Laredo Police, the accident was reported at the intersection of Saunders Street and Loop 20. Police have closed off the eastbound lane of Saunders to the traveling public. Traffic heading in that direction...
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating two men who are suspects linked to a shooting that was reported in early December. According to Laredo Police, Ricardo Eduardo Garcia Jr. who goes by the alias ‘Goofy’ and Juan Jesus Luna, 19 Jr. are both facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Customs officers seize more than $900K in meth at Laredo’s World Trade Bridge
LAREDO, Texas — Customs officials in Texas seized more than $900,000 worth of methamphetamine at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an officer assigned to the bridge on Dec. 26 referred a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was transporting furniture for secondary inspection.
Car goes up in flames in Central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department responded to reports of a burning car shortly before 8 Friday morning in central Laredo. KGNS News obtained surveillance footage near the area that shows three people near the car before it goes up in flames at the 3100 block of Pine Street.
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents stumble upon a gang member trying to enter the U.S. illegally. He was found among a group of undocumented people at a ranch in south Laredo. A background check revealed Antonio Ledesma Alfaro, 40 had been previously arrested in Kansas for theft, burglary...
Laredo firefighters extinguish fire in front of store
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo firefighters prevent a local business from catching fire in the downtown area. The Laredo Fire Department received a call on Thursday evening at around 6:15 p.m. regarding a structure fire at the 1100 block of Hidalgo. Fire crews arrived and found a cardboard in front...
CBP warns on New Year’s traffic increase
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials with Customs and Border Protection say traffic at the International Bridges hit it’s peak the week after the New Year holiday. CBP says this increase is due to Paisanos making their way back into the U.S. after the Holiday Season. Wait times for Christmas...
Train crashes into trailer near highway leading to Colombia Bridge
NUEVO LAREDO, MX (KGNS) - A trailer crashes into a train causing an explosion on the highway that leads to the Colombia Bridge. According to a story published in El Manana de Nuevo Laredo, the driver of the trailer was able to escape from the flames. It is said employees...
Elderly couple injured in accident on Highway 83
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly couple is taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 83. According to Zapata County Fire Department, the accident was reported on Dec. 27, 2022 at 3 p.m on Highway 83 just south of Ramireño, Texas. Authorites say a blue passenger...
Laredoans prepare to ring in 2023
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s the final countdown to 2023 and many Gateway City residents are gearing up to welcome the new year with loved ones. Several people around town have been gathering everything they need to celebrate this Saturday. Maria Tamez said she plans to celebrate the new...
City of Laredo and Webb County administrative offices close for the holiday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has closed its doors for the New Year holiday weekend. City administrative offices are closed on Friday, December 30, and will remain closed on Monday, January 2. They will reopen on Tuesday, January 3. The 311 call center will remain open on...
Laredoans welcome new year with high hopes
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - 2022 was quite the year in the Gateway City with a lucky Laredoan winning the lottery, to a teen making Laredo a pit stop on his journey to travel the world. While there was a lot of good news, the not so good peaked in as...
Laredo Police release photo of man wanted for fatal hit-and-run
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released the photo of a man who police think is a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident. Ramiro Arael Hernandez-Campillo, 41, currently has one active felony arrest warrant charging him with an Accident Involving Death. On Friday, December 9, Laredo Police...
UISD Mourns the passing of Board Member Ricardo Molina, Sr.
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A public servant passes away after serving a local school district for 26 years. Ricardo Molina was first elected to the United ISD Board in 1996. He represented District One which includes south Laredo, Rio Bravo and El Cenizo. During his tenure, he helped initiate UISD’s...
District 1 elected councilmember sworn into office
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another newly-elected city official took the oath of office. On Thursday, December 29, Gilbert Gonzalez was sworn in at City Hall as councilmember for District 1. Before the ceremony, Gonzalez said he hopes to tackle issues related to water, infrastructure, animal control, traffic congestion, and increasing...
How to keep your pets safe during fireworks
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re just two days away from hearing fireworks snap, crackle, and pop and while many are ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve, we can’t forget about our four-legged friends. Animal experts remind us that our human ears are different than animal ears, so...
