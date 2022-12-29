In Memoriam, Remembering Those We Lost in 2022: All Things CW
Remembering those who helped paved the way and made their mark in college football and other sports, but left us in 2022.
Before we move on to the joy and celebration that corresponds with New Year's Day, it's important to take a moment to remember and reflect on some of those who won't be moving on with us.
Among those the sports world lost this past year include NBA giant Bill Russell, legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, college football coach Mike Leach and NFL player and coach Dan Reaves.
Among those who once graced the University of Alabama playing fields include former running back Santonio Beard , who died at the age of 44, and former All-American defensive lineman Robert Stewart. He was 55,
“Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” Bill Curry wrote on Stewart's obituary webpage. “His smile augmented great physical strength so everyone loved and respected him. Godspeed Robert.”
Alabama basketball manager Charlie Wilson died from a fall during a seizure. He was 20.
Some others of note included Marion Barber, Nick Bollettieri, Mike Bossy, Tom Browning, Ken Burrough, Gino Cappelletti, Tommy Davis, Len Dawson, Dale Douglass, Jeremy Giambi, Clark Gillies, Franco Harris, Ronnie Hillman, Lionel "Little Train" James, Guy Lafleur, Daryle Lamonica, Bob Lanier, Don Maynard, Hugh McElhenny, Don Perkins, Gaylord Perry, Jean Potvin, Mike Pratt, Ray Scott, Earnie Shavers, Paul Silas, Tony Siragusa, Dwight Smith, Bruce Sutter, Jim Sweeney, Charley Taylor, Tom Weiskopf, Kathy Whitworth, Gerald Williams, Maury Wills, Rayfield Wright and Ernie Zampese.
Among sports journalists, Sports writer Roger Angell, journalist John Clayton, sports personality Hank Goldberg, sportscaster Fred Hickman, and former Sports Illustrated writer and journalist Grant Wahl.
Here's the annual remembrance list from the National Football Foundation, which was used for the "In Memoriam" video played during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner, honoring those who passed from Dec. 7, 2021 – Nov. 30, 2022.
Bill Archie
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
Norfolk State University
Dec. 25, 1930 – March 19, 2022
Jimmy Asato
Head Football Coach
University of Hawai'i
July 18, 1927 – May 11, 2022
* Bob Babich
1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Miami University (OH)
May 5, 1947 – April 3, 2022
* Frank Beckmann
2014 NFF Chris Schenkel Award
Voice of the Michigan Wolverines
Nov. 3, 1949 – Feb. 12, 2022
Jerry Berndt
Head Football Coach
DePauw (IN), Pennsylvania, Rice, Temple
May 11, 1938 – Dec. 4, 2022
* Marlin Briscoe
2016 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Nebraska Omaha
Sept. 10, 1945 – June 27, 2022
* Ross Browner
1999 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Notre Dame
March 22, 1954 – Jan. 4, 2022
* Dave Butz
2014 Hall of Fame Inductee
Purdue University
June 23, 1950 – Nov. 4, 2022
Leland Byrd
Athletics Director – Glenville State (WV), West Virginia, Western Michigan
Executive Director – Atlantic 10 Conference
April 8, 1927 – Jan. 19, 2022
Bill Cain
Athletics Director
East Carolina University
Sept. 30, 1933 – June 8, 2022
* Frank Cignetti Sr.
2013 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach
West Virginia, Indiana (PA)
Oct. 8, 1937 – Sept. 10, 2022
* Jake Crouthamel
1999 NFF Toner Award
Athletics Director – Syracuse University
Head Football Coach – Dartmouth College
June 27, 1938 – Nov. 6, 2022
Bill Dando
Head Football Coach
John Carroll (OH), Buffalo
April 30, 1932 – Feb. 15, 2022
* Vince Dooley
1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
2004 NFF Toner Award
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
University of Georgia
Sept. 4, 1932 – Oct. 28, 2022
Bill Draddy
NFF Westchester (NY) Chapter Past President
Michigan State University
May 31, 1937 – May 22, 2022
Robert Epling
NFF Board Member
Orange Bowl Committee Past President
Former Furman University Football Player
Dec. 22, 1942 – Feb. 23, 2022
Lawrence Fan
Athletics Administrator
San José State University
Sept. 9, 1954 – Feb. 21, 2022
Bill Fulcher
Head Football Coach
Tampa, Georgia Tech
Feb. 9, 1934 – Sept. 23, 2022
Gary Gaines
Head Football Coach
Abilene Christian University
May 4, 1949 – Aug. 22, 2022
Ray Greene
Head Football Coach
North Carolina Central, Alabama A&M
Aug. 12, 1938 – June 17, 2022
Tim Griffin
San Antonio Express-News Sports Writer
FWAA Past President
University of Memphis
July 15, 1959 – July 8, 2022
* Ray Guy
2004 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Southern Mississippi
Dec. 22, 1949 – Nov. 3, 2022
* John Hadl
1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Kansas
Feb. 15, 1940 – Nov. 30, 2022
Charles Harris
Athletics Director – Pennsylvania, Arizona State, Averett (VA)
Commissioner – Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
c. 1951 – Dec. 7, 2022
Jim Hilyer
Head Football Coach
University of Alabama at Birmingham
July 1, 1935 – Jan. 26, 2022
* Ernie Hoidal
2013 NFF Chapter Leadership Award
NFF Southern Idaho Chapter
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Past Chairman
University of San Francisco
Aug. 26, 1949 - Sept. 20, 2022
* Paul Hoolahan
2018 NFF Legacy Award
Sugar Bowl CEO
Athletics Director – Vanderbilt University
University of North Carolina
c. 1950 – Nov. 16, 2022
* Walt Hunt
2005 NFF Chapter Leadership Award
NFF King County/Seattle Chapter
University of Washington
June 29, 1963 – Jan. 30, 2022
Arnold Jeter
Head Football Coach
Delaware State, New Jersey City University
Feb. 28, 1939 – Jan. 1, 2022
Dr. Vannette W. Johnson
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
May 27, 1930 – May 12, 2022
* Shelby Jordan
2013 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Washington University in St. Louis (MO)
Jan. 23, 1952 – Sept. 9, 2022
Larry Lacewell
Head Football Coach, Athletics Director
Arkansas State University
Feb. 12, 1937 – May 17, 2022
Mike Leach
Head Football Coach
Texas Tech, Washington State, Mississippi State
March 9, 1961 – Dec. 12, 2022
* Jim Lynch
1992 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
1966 NFF National Scholar-Athlete
University of Notre Dame
Aug. 28, 1945 – July 21, 2022
John Madden
Legendary Football Coach and Broadcaster
Cal Poly
April 10, 1936 – Dec. 28, 2021
* Hugh McElhenny
1981 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Washington
Dec. 31, 1928 – June 17, 2022
Gary Moeller
Head Football Coach
Illinois, Michigan
Jan. 26, 1941 – July 11, 2022
Guy Morriss
Head Football Coach
Kentucky, Baylor, Texas A&M-Commerce
May 13, 1951 – Sept. 6, 2022
* Darrell Mudra
2000 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
Head Football Coach – Adams State (CO), North Dakota State, Arizona, Western Illinois, Florida State, Eastern Illinois, Northern Iowa
Athletics Director – North Dakota State
Jan. 14, 1929 – Sept. 21, 2022
* Robert Mulcahy III
NFF Board Member
2010 NFF Toner Award
Athletics Director – Rutgers University
May 23, 1936 – Feb. 8, 2022
* Thomas Murphy
1994 NFF Gold Medal
Chairman of Capital Cities/ABC, Inc.
Cornell University
May 31, 1925 – May 25, 2022
Walt Nadzak
Head Football Coach – Juniata (PA), Connecticut
Athletics Director – Juniata (PA), The Citadel
July 14, 1936 – March 18, 2022
Stan Parrish
Head Football Coach
Wabash (IN), Marshall, Kansas State, Ball State, Eastern Michigan
Sept. 20, 1946 – April 3, 2022
* Marvin Powell
1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Southern California
Aug. 30, 1955 – Sept. 30, 2022
Bo Reardon
NFF Western Massachusetts Chapter President
Springfield College (MA)
May 26, 1951 – Sept. 27, 2022
* Rick Redman
1995 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Washington
March 7, 1943 – Sept. 30, 2022
Tom Reed
Head Football Coach
Miami (OH), North Carolina State
Jan. 7, 1945 – Sept. 26, 2022
Greg Robinson
Head Football Coach
Syracuse University
Oct. 9, 1951 – Jan. 5, 2022
Vin Scully
Legendary Broadcaster
Fordham University
Nov. 29, 1927 – Aug. 2, 2022
Chuck Stobart
Head Football Coach
Toledo, Utah, Memphis
Oct. 27, 1932 – Nov. 29, 2022
John T. Stuart III
Cotton Bowl Past President & Chairman
University of Texas
Aug. 12, 1936 – May 27, 2022
* Charley Trippi
1959 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee
University of Georgia
Dec. 14, 1921 – Oct. 19, 2022
Roger Valdiserri
Athletics Administrator
University of Notre Dame
May 16, 1927 – June 2, 2022
* Joe Yukica
Head Football Coach – New Hampshire, Boston College, Dartmouth
1995 NFF Chapter Leadership Award
NFF Joe Yukica/New Hampshire Chapter
May 27, 1931 – Jan. 22, 2022
Devin Chandler (2002-2022)
Lavel Davis Jr. (2002-2022)
D'Sean Perry (2000-2022)
- University of Virginia Football Players
* College Football Hall of Fame inductee or NFF award recipient
