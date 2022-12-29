ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Country Cookin: Looking Back And Ahead

By By Sandy Leonard
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kmEs_0jxsM8SA00

HELLO AGAIN!

Happy almost New Year friends! I want first to wish our readers a healthy and safe new year. As the year is coming to a close, we think back on events that have happened this past year.

We have lost so many good friends and family members from the dreaded Covid disease. I wear my mask when I go out, which isn’t often, just to be on the safe side. Hopefully you all enjoyed your Christmas and enjoyed lots of good food.

On the menu today are healthy choices to kick off the new year:

GOOD 4-U APPLE MUFFINS

Ingredients: 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour; 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice; 1 teaspoon baking soda; 1/2 teaspoon salt; 1 egg; 1 cup buttermilk; 1/2 cup butter, melted; 1 teaspoon vanilla extract; 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar; 2 cups peeled, chopped Granny Smith Apples; Topping-1/2 cup packed brown sugar; 1/3 cup all-purpose flour; ¼ cup rolled oats; 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon; 3 tablespoons butter, melted.

Directions: Preheat the oven to 375. Line 12 cup muffin cups with paper liners. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together 2 1/4 cups flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg, buttermilk, 1/2 cup melted butter, vanilla and 1 1/2 cups of brown sugar. Stir until sugar has dissolved. Pour butter mixture into the flour mixture and stir until just combined. Gently fold in apples. Use a large scoop to fill each muffin well, filling the cups to the top.In a small bowl, stir together 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 1/3 cup flour, rolled oats, and cinnamon. Drizzle in 3 tablespoons of melted butter, mixing until well blended. Sprinkle this over the tops of the muffins.

Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until the tops of the muffins spring back when lightly pressed. Cool on wire rack. Store at room temperature.

CROCKPOT GINGERBREAD CAKE

Ingredients: 1 (14.5 oz.) package gingerbread mix; 1/2 cup half and half; pinch of cinnamon; pinch of ground ginger; 1/2 cup golden raisins

2 1/4 cups water

3/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed

3/4 cup butter

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

Whipped cream or Vanilla bean ice cream to serve chopped candied ginger for garnish(optional)

Directions: Spray a 4 quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the gingerbread mix, half and half, cinnamon and ginger and raisins until moistened. The batter will be very thick. Spread the batter evenly over the bottom of the slow cooker. In a medium saucepan over medium high heat, stir together the water, brown sugar, butter and vanilla. Bring mixture to a boil and carefully pour over the batter in the slow cooker. Set the slow cooker on the high heat setting and cover. Cook for 2 hours (the center will still appear very moist and a pudding like consistency). Remove the liner from the slow cooker or just turn the cooker off and allow to stand, uncovered, for an additional 45 minutes. Cake will be slightly cooled. Serve a spoon full of warm cake and pudding like center in a bowl and top with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream or whipped cream. Easy, set it and forget it for a few hours and enjoy a sweet treat.

SOUR CREAM RAISIN PIE

Ingredients: 1 1/4 cups all purpose flour; 1/2 teaspoon salt; 1/4 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces; 1/4 cup vegetable shortening, at room temperature, cut into pieces; 3-4 tablespoons ice water; 3/4 teaspoon cider vinegar. Filling: 2 eggs; 1 cup sugar; 1 teaspoon grated orange rind; 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg; cups sour cream; 1 1/2 cups golden raisins, divided; Whipped cream.

To prepare the pie crust, stir together flour and salt in a large bowl. Add cold butter pieces and work into the flour using a pastry blender or two knives. Add the shortening and work into the flour. Combine the ice water and vinegar in a small cup. Add to flour mixture about 1 tablespoon at a time while tossing with a fork. Continue mixing until the dough just gathers into a ball. Flatten into a 1-inch-thick disk, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate about 2 hours. Roll dough on a lightly floured surface in and fit it into a 9-inch pie plate. Crimp edges. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. To prepare the filling, beat eggs in a medium bowl; brush rim of pie crust with 1 teaspoon beaten egg. To remaining egg, add sugar, orange rind, nutmeg and sour cream; beat until evenly blended. Sprinkle 1 cup golden raisins over bottom of pie crust; pour sour cream mixture over top. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup raisins on top. Bake 30 minutes or until filling is set. The filling will puff up as it bakes and settles as it cools. Cool on a wire rack. Serve with whipped cream. Delish!

I hope everyone will survive New Year’s Eve and are ready to move forward in this 2023 year. Amazingly, we are supposed to be having a little nicer weather for January. They call it the January thaw, 50’s/60’s next week are being predicted and after this deep freeze that is very welcome! That is a bit of good news for us.

I can’t wait for the first signs of spring next month. I saw a beautiful Cardinal feeding on the cat food on the porch, so if they are around, we know it can’t be too far behind.

Slowly, the days are getting a little longer and spring comes on March 20th, so we can bear with it for a little longer. In the meantime, make yourself a big pot of soup and enjoy winter. Until next time Keep on Country Cookin’...Enjoy!

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Deluxe Buttermilk Biscuits With Sage Brown Butter

There are many different ways to make a biscuit, from big and flat Cat-head Biscuits, to extra light and fluffy Angel Biscuits. This biscuit recipe is our deluxe take on a classic buttermilk biscuit, fancied up a bit for entertaining. From the fried sage leaves, which not only flavor the butter, but make a pretty garnish for serving, to the brown butter in the dough for added nuttiness, we’ve used a few chef-y tricks to make these biscuits extra special.
ABC News

Carla Hall's cranberry white chocolate oatmeal cookie recipe

For day two of the 12 Days of Cookies, "Good Morning America" enlisted the help of celebrity chef -- and all-around ray of culinary sunshine -- Carla Hall. Hall joined "GMA" to show Gio Benitez how to whip up her cranberry white chocolate oatmeal cookies. See the full recipe below.
thecountrycook.net

Easy Cinnamon Knots

These Easy Cinnamon Knots look like they might be difficult to make but are so simple! Just 5 ingredients needed to make this delicious dessert or breakfast!. If you serve these Cinnamon Knots, you will look like a master baker! No one needs to know how easy they were to make. They are so beautiful and have a light and airy crispy texture with a rich cinnamon filling. You could serve these for breakfast, brunch or dessert! These cinnamon knots are guaranteed to be a new favorite!
Tina Howell

Chicken Enchilada Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican meal.

Chicken Enchiladas are a favorite classic Mexican meal. But this recipe turns that classic meal into an amazing soup. It is so easy to make and clean up as well because it is made in slow cooker. So, you can prepare the soup, set the slow cooker and have the rest of your day free but later enjoy a hearty, delicious dinner.
KPEL 96.5

The Best Cajun Black-Eyed Peas Recipe in the World

"The Black Pot Talks Back" is one of the best Cajun cookbooks ever written. It was initially published in 1991 by Cajun authors Joyce and Bob Sevin. The Sevins put together a collection of Cajun recipes that are second to none. One is found on page 145 of their delightful cookbook that's now in its fourth printing. It's a recipe for "Blackeye Peas" and "Field Peas".
Outsider.com

Black Eyed Peas With Ham Hock & Turnip Greens Recipe: One Pot Meals

If you’re looking for a delicious one-pot meal for New Year’s Day—or any day, for that matter—you’ve come to the right place. Black eyed peas, ham hock, and turnip greens are a 1-2-3 flavor punch. Ring in the New Year with this classic Southern dish that’s said to bring good luck (black eyed peas), prosperity (pork), and wealth (turnip greens). And don’t forget the Outsider cornbread (gold).
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
The Kitchn

Turnip Greens

When I was growing up, greens were something special that we had for Sunday supper. There were collard greens, curly mustard greens, slick mustard greens, and, my favorite, turnip greens. My grandmother would plant turnips every year with me, along with the curiosity you’d expect from a little girl, right...
Delish

Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chicken

The title of the recipe says it all: This chicken melts in your mouth. Okay, not literally, but slowly baking chicken breasts that are slathered with a garlicky sour cream and mayonnaise mixture renders them ridiculously tender. (We found that a combo of the sour cream and mayonnaise creates the right amount of tang and richness.) This simple method works so well because the creamy layer locks moisture into the chicken for a truly melt-in-your-mouth texture. It’s so easy to make six chicken breasts all at once, which either means you can feed a hungry family for weeknight dinner, or you’ve got leftovers for another meal.
Vividdog

Breakfast pasties recipe

This is a must try recipe. • 125g butter (room temperature) • 125g lard (room temperature) • 1 packet streaky bacon • 1 small carton of button mushrooms. • 1 tin of baked beans • A little oil for frying.
Gin Lee

Old-fashioned banana pudding

Late last night, I prepared my homemade vanilla wafers and today I will be making my old-fashioned banana pudding. I don't cut any corners with this recipe. Meaning, I make the entire recipe start to finish from scratch. Hope y'all will enjoy it!
gordonramsayclub.com

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

This banana pudding cheesecake is the perfect dessert for you if you like quick, easy and simple recipes. It can also be a great birthday cake because it has a very rich and creamy taste that everyone loves in a cake! Here is the recipe:. em>Servings 10-12 slices. Ingredients:. 2...
buffalohealthyliving.com

The Best Peanut Butter Cookies

(Adapted from My Father’s Daughter by Gwyneth Paltrow) 1¼ cups all-purpose flour, spooned into measuring cup and leveled-off with knife. 1 cup creamy peanut butter, at room temperature (I like Skippy No Need To Stir) 1 cup light brown sugar, packed. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. 1 large egg.
The Daily South

Smoky Creamed Greens

You know what’s better than creamed spinach? Creamed greens. Yes, we said it. That’s why we took the classic holiday side and added a Southern twist, using the traditional combination of greens and pork to amp up this dish. A heartier green like collard greens can stand up...
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
622
Followers
277
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy