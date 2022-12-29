Country Cookin: Looking Back And Ahead

HELLO AGAIN!

Happy almost New Year friends! I want first to wish our readers a healthy and safe new year. As the year is coming to a close, we think back on events that have happened this past year.

We have lost so many good friends and family members from the dreaded Covid disease. I wear my mask when I go out, which isn’t often, just to be on the safe side. Hopefully you all enjoyed your Christmas and enjoyed lots of good food.

On the menu today are healthy choices to kick off the new year:

GOOD 4-U APPLE MUFFINS

Ingredients: 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour; 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice; 1 teaspoon baking soda; 1/2 teaspoon salt; 1 egg; 1 cup buttermilk; 1/2 cup butter, melted; 1 teaspoon vanilla extract; 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar; 2 cups peeled, chopped Granny Smith Apples; Topping-1/2 cup packed brown sugar; 1/3 cup all-purpose flour; ¼ cup rolled oats; 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon; 3 tablespoons butter, melted.

Directions: Preheat the oven to 375. Line 12 cup muffin cups with paper liners. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together 2 1/4 cups flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg, buttermilk, 1/2 cup melted butter, vanilla and 1 1/2 cups of brown sugar. Stir until sugar has dissolved. Pour butter mixture into the flour mixture and stir until just combined. Gently fold in apples. Use a large scoop to fill each muffin well, filling the cups to the top.In a small bowl, stir together 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 1/3 cup flour, rolled oats, and cinnamon. Drizzle in 3 tablespoons of melted butter, mixing until well blended. Sprinkle this over the tops of the muffins.

Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until the tops of the muffins spring back when lightly pressed. Cool on wire rack. Store at room temperature.

CROCKPOT GINGERBREAD CAKE

Ingredients: 1 (14.5 oz.) package gingerbread mix; 1/2 cup half and half; pinch of cinnamon; pinch of ground ginger; 1/2 cup golden raisins

2 1/4 cups water

3/4 cup dark brown sugar, packed

3/4 cup butter

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

Whipped cream or Vanilla bean ice cream to serve chopped candied ginger for garnish(optional)

Directions: Spray a 4 quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the gingerbread mix, half and half, cinnamon and ginger and raisins until moistened. The batter will be very thick. Spread the batter evenly over the bottom of the slow cooker. In a medium saucepan over medium high heat, stir together the water, brown sugar, butter and vanilla. Bring mixture to a boil and carefully pour over the batter in the slow cooker. Set the slow cooker on the high heat setting and cover. Cook for 2 hours (the center will still appear very moist and a pudding like consistency). Remove the liner from the slow cooker or just turn the cooker off and allow to stand, uncovered, for an additional 45 minutes. Cake will be slightly cooled. Serve a spoon full of warm cake and pudding like center in a bowl and top with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream or whipped cream. Easy, set it and forget it for a few hours and enjoy a sweet treat.

SOUR CREAM RAISIN PIE

Ingredients: 1 1/4 cups all purpose flour; 1/2 teaspoon salt; 1/4 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces; 1/4 cup vegetable shortening, at room temperature, cut into pieces; 3-4 tablespoons ice water; 3/4 teaspoon cider vinegar. Filling: 2 eggs; 1 cup sugar; 1 teaspoon grated orange rind; 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg; cups sour cream; 1 1/2 cups golden raisins, divided; Whipped cream.

To prepare the pie crust, stir together flour and salt in a large bowl. Add cold butter pieces and work into the flour using a pastry blender or two knives. Add the shortening and work into the flour. Combine the ice water and vinegar in a small cup. Add to flour mixture about 1 tablespoon at a time while tossing with a fork. Continue mixing until the dough just gathers into a ball. Flatten into a 1-inch-thick disk, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate about 2 hours. Roll dough on a lightly floured surface in and fit it into a 9-inch pie plate. Crimp edges. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. To prepare the filling, beat eggs in a medium bowl; brush rim of pie crust with 1 teaspoon beaten egg. To remaining egg, add sugar, orange rind, nutmeg and sour cream; beat until evenly blended. Sprinkle 1 cup golden raisins over bottom of pie crust; pour sour cream mixture over top. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup raisins on top. Bake 30 minutes or until filling is set. The filling will puff up as it bakes and settles as it cools. Cool on a wire rack. Serve with whipped cream. Delish!

I hope everyone will survive New Year’s Eve and are ready to move forward in this 2023 year. Amazingly, we are supposed to be having a little nicer weather for January. They call it the January thaw, 50’s/60’s next week are being predicted and after this deep freeze that is very welcome! That is a bit of good news for us.

I can’t wait for the first signs of spring next month. I saw a beautiful Cardinal feeding on the cat food on the porch, so if they are around, we know it can’t be too far behind.

Slowly, the days are getting a little longer and spring comes on March 20th, so we can bear with it for a little longer. In the meantime, make yourself a big pot of soup and enjoy winter. Until next time Keep on Country Cookin’...Enjoy!