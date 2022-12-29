Read full article on original website
Related
Freezing Weather Causes Frozen Pipes Throughout Northern Colorado
The recent surge of freezing temperatures created plumbing issues throughout northern Colorado, ranging from commercial businesses to residential homes. The City of Fort Collins provided Cold Weather Tips through the city’s official website, offering advice during the winter months to help be preventative and avoid plumbing damage. Before the...
Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) Sees Record Number of Applications for 2022 Heating Season
With the holidays here and the cost of basic necessities continuing to rise, the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is helping eligible Colorado households save money by paying a portion of home heating bills and offering tips to save on heating costs. LEAP, a statewide program, helps keep Coloradans warm...
Why Is So Cold? State Climatologist Russ Schumacher Explains
Freezing-cold temperatures blanketed much of the United States last week, including Fort Collins and the Front Range of Colorado. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill watch for the northeast and north central Colorado from Wednesday evening through Friday morning, with wind chill temperatures possibly hitting 55 degrees below zero in some parts of the state.
Gov. Polis Activates Colorado National Guard to Help Assist with Extreme Cold Weather
Recently, Governor Polis verbally authorized the activation of over 100 Colorado National Guard members to support extreme cold weather operations across Colorado as the state prepares to face extreme and record-low temperatures and wind. “Colorado’s National Guard is up to the challenge whether it’s helping distribute the life-saving vaccine or...
Leave Financial Worries Out in the Cold this Holiday Season
Credit Union of Colorado Offers Financial Tips for a Happy Holiday Season. Don’t let record inflation or holiday fraud schemes put the freeze on your holiday plans. Credit Union of Colorado provides tips to thaw your financial concerns and keep your plans in motion – whether that includes a great holiday vacation, a trip to visit relatives or scoring the perfect holiday gifts.
Donate Winter Clothing at Credit Union of Colorado Branch Locations Throughout the State Help Keep Our Communities Warm This Holiday Season
‘Tis the season to help others! Help keep our communities warm this holiday season by donating to Credit Union of Colorado’s winter clothing drive. Credit Union of Colorado is accepting donations of new or gently used hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and other winter gear at each of its 18 branches.
Colorado’s Labor Force Continues to Grow & Unemployment Rate Remains Below National Average
Recently, Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced that Colorado’s unemployment rate of 3.6% remains below the national unemployment rate. Colorado’s strong labor market added over 17,000 good-paying jobs in October in industries including construction, hospitality, trade, transportation, and utilities, and growth continues to outpace the U.S.
Division of Insurance Works to Save Coloradans $326 million on Health Insurance in 2023
The Reinsurance Program, Colorado Option and federal assistance will save people money on health care. The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, has released the approved health insurance plans and premium information for 2023 for individual plans (for people who don’t get their insurance from an employer) and small group plans (for small employers with 2- 100 employees).
Five-Time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone Kicks Off 18-Date, 3-State A Winter’s Eve Concert Tour in Colorado to Spark Your Holiday Spirit
Five-Time Grammy® Nominee David Arkenstone, known for his 60+ albums, numerous film and game score compositions, and unforgettable themes for NBC (The Kentucky Derby, US Figure Skating, Premier League soccer, and more), is bringing his captivating holiday show A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends to Idaho Springs (12/1), Fort Collins (12/2), Denver (12/3), Colorado Springs (12/4), Buena Vista (12/6), Salida (12/7), Evergreen (12/8), Palmer Lake (12/9), Boulder (12/10), and Longmont (12/11) before continuing on to Arizona and California. This candlelit evening will feature the debut of some of his recent neo-classical compositions with strings, flutes, and percussion, his chart-topping favorites reimagined and performed in exciting new arrangements, and songs from his classic albums Christmas Spirit, Celtic Christmas, and Christmas Lounge, plus holiday fan favorites to warm the heart and spark the holiday spirit – taking concertgoers on a winter odyssey to be remembered for years to come.Called “The most enchanting and magical music ever to be on our stage” by Yuma Historic Theatre, David’s music has long been synonymous with the holidays and goes hand in hand with the other classic Christmas experiences that Coloradans hold so dear. Those who love attending Denver Christkindlmarket, Denver Zoo Lights, Denver Botanic Gardens Blossoms of Light, or other live holiday events that light up the local Christmas season will find themselves enraptured by A Winter’s Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends.
Credit Union of Colorado Team Members Take Time Out to Serve Communities During its Annual Here to Help Day
Credit Union of Colorado recently held its annual Here to Help Day. More than 190 employees volunteered at 22 charitable, nonprofit organizations across the state. The credit union also contributed nearly $12,000 in cash and in-kind donations to support this year’s efforts. “Giving back to the communities where our...
Saving Health Care Workers Money: Colorado Health Care Professionals Returning to Work Could Qualify for Incentives
Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have announced a new $10 million fund that will save healthcare professionals across the state money when they re-enter the workforce. This $10 million dollar grant fund empowers healthcare providers to offer incentives, bonuses, or additional services to attract workers and assist in license renewal or maintenance. This new fund is part of the Polis-Primavera Administration’s Roadmap to Moving Forward.
northfortynews
Fort Collins, CO
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local Newshttp://northfortynews.com
Comments / 0