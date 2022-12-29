Read full article on original website
Related
Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer dies aged 74
Anita Pointer, from the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters, has died aged 74, her publicist has announced. She died surrounded by her family at her Beverley Hills home in California. Her family said they were deeply saddened by her passing. "Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there," they said...
'The greatest of all time' - Ronaldo leads Pele tributes
We are going to close this page now, but you can find lots more reaction to the death of Brazil football legend Pele across the BBC, including on our News and Sport website pages. Goodbye for now. Football legends pay tribute to 'king of football'. More football greats have been...
How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm
The road to the ring is rarely a straightforward one for boxers, while the path that leads away can often be perilous. Francis Ampofo is a man who fought his way from the streets of London, where he moved as a child from Ghana, to the top of British boxing in the 1990s - yet the canvas was not to be his only source of glory.
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
The nun and the monk who fell in love and married
Sister Mary Elizabeth had lived a devout, austere and mostly silent life as a nun, spending most of her days in her Carmelite cell in northern England. But a fleeting encounter with a similarly devout monk would lead him to send her a message bearing words that left her reeling, "Would you leave your order and marry me?"
Press Association photographers pick their top shots of 2022
PA Media photographers choose their best photographs from the past year and reflect on the stories behind the images. Ben Birchall was the only news photographer present at Highgrove House, where the then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) danced with one of the guests, Bridget Tibbs, during a tea dance hosted by The Prince's Foundation to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
