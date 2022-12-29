Teresa Giudice Reacts To Rumors That She ‘Wants To Leave’ ‘RHONJ’ As She Feuds With Joe & Melissa

Image Credit: Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Teresa Giudice, 50, confirmed that she’ll never quit The Real Housewives of New Jersey, even though she’s no longer speaking to her co-stars and family members Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga. “I would never step away,” the Bravo star told People on Dec. 29. “I started the show. I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show,” she added.

Teresa Giudice; Melissa Gorga (Photo: Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

Teresa continued, “Other people are trying to put that out there, like, ‘Oh, Teresa wants to leave.’ It’s so crazy to me how people are trying to plant the seed that Teresa wants to leave the show … the games that people play. No. I started this. I’m not walking away until Bravo wants me to walk away.”

Teresa was an original cast member when RHONJ premiered in 2009. She’s back for the upcoming 13th season, which premieres Feb. 7. Fans will witness the nasty fight that led Joe and Melissa to skip Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

“I come from a small family and we were really close. And then for something like this to happen, it was really hard for me to deal with,” she said in the People interview. “I always tried to keep the peace and that’s why I kept my mouth shut for a lot of years … because my parents, they lived for me and my brother … for anything bad to happen afterwards, it’s heartbreaking,” she added. “No parents want to see their children fighting.”

Teresa Giudice with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga in October 2019 (Photo: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock)

After missing his sister’s wedding Joe Gorga told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon that he has “no relationship” with Teresa anymore. “We haven’t spoken. We’re just living day by day every day,” he said, adding, “It’s a difficult situation. I mean we’re older now. We’re not little kids anymore. We’re not in our teens or you know — she’s 50 years old. I’m 48. We’re adults and a lot smarter than this, and it’s continuing.”

Teresa told HL at BravoCon that season 13 was “hard” for the mother-of-four. “Sad. Devastating. You’re gonna have to see how it plays out,” she said. Teresa did note that season 13 has a “happy ending” with her luxurious NJ wedding that took place on August 6.