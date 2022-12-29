Photos: Eastside Catholic downs De La Salle in quarterfinals of Torrey Pines Holiday Classic

Jacob Cofie and Nate Krohn combine for 22 points as the Crusaders advance to National Division semifinals

SAN DIEGO — Jacob Cofie and Nate Krohn scored 11 points each to lead Eastside Catholic to a 55-36 victory over De La Salle on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the National Division for the 32nd Torrey Pines Holiday Classic presented by SBLive Sports .

The Crusaders (7-1) outscored the Spartans 29-7 in the second half.

Alec Blair scored 13 of his game-high 14 points during the first half for De La Salle.

Wednesday's Game Recaps

Here are photos from Wednesday night's game at Torrey Pines High School:

All photos by Steven Silva