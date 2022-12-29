ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Photos: Eastside Catholic downs De La Salle in quarterfinals of Torrey Pines Holiday Classic

By SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGH7d_0jxsKUKP00

Jacob Cofie and Nate Krohn combine for 22 points as the Crusaders advance to National Division semifinals

SAN DIEGO — Jacob Cofie and Nate Krohn scored 11 points each to lead Eastside Catholic to a 55-36 victory over De La Salle on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the National Division for the 32nd Torrey Pines Holiday Classic presented by SBLive Sports .

The Crusaders (7-1) outscored the Spartans 29-7 in the second half.

Alec Blair scored 13 of his game-high 14 points during the first half for De La Salle.

Wednesday's Game Recaps

Here are photos from Wednesday night's game at Torrey Pines High School:

All photos by Steven Silva

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ax8cm_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Im5Zk_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edkU0_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvhBJ_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaDtm_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qjlw1_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDAH3_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Audpc_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRX71_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SehA0_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcl01_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Qiy3_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2IpK_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNSRN_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYAz8_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VcjCw_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3ytI_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IAzMF_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZisz_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpnZC_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U82aC_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38sHuF_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6Blt_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWQg7_0jxsKUKP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUaiN_0jxsKUKP00

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy