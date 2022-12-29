ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Soccer-Brazil reacts to Pele's death

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL. "I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."
The Independent

Pele death: Christ the Redeemer illuminated with Brazil’s colours to honour football legend

Christ the Redeemer has been lit up in Brazil’s colours in honour of footballing legend, Pele, who yesterday (29 December) passed away aged 82.The iconic statue glowed across the country in yellow and green, are lit up in the color of the nation’s flag along with the Maracana stadium.The former footballer will be laid to rest at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, and a public wake is expected in the coming weeks.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Cliff Jones: Wales had never heard of Pele before 1958 World Cup encounter

Cliff Jones admits Wales had never heard of Pele before the Brazilian destroyed their World Cup dream in 1958.Pele was only 17 when he burst onto the scene in Sweden in sensational fashion, scoring six goals as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.But Pele – who died on Thursday at the age of 82 – did not play until Brazil’s third match of the tournament against the Soviet Union because of a knee injury.He had arrived in the quarter-final as an unknown quantity to Welsh opponents missing their own star man John Charles through injury.Pele, however, produced...
CBS News

Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer's greatest players ever, has signed a deal to play for a Saudi Arabian club. While financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, sources told CBS Sports last month that soccer club Al Nassr had offered the 37-year-old Ronaldo a staggering three-year contract worth $225 million.
BBC

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim

Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
SB Nation

Everton at Manchester City: Opposition Analysis | Mission Impossible

Everton kickstarted the resumption of their Premier League campaign on Boxing Day - and promptly found they had engaged the reverse gear, succumbing to a 2-1 home loss to bottom of the pile Wolverhampton Wanderers, courtesy of an entirely avoidable last minute goal. Any hopes that a six week break...
game-news24.com

Mircea LUCHESCU: I looked at Pele like a foreigner

When the chubby were in the middle of the 1970 World Cup, he met the legendary Brazilian on the evening of the ice, with the Romanian National Team going to lose twice by the Sextao on the group stage. One can find one from Pele in Romania. I have her...
BBC

'The greatest of all time' - Ronaldo leads Pele tributes

We are going to close this page now, but you can find lots more reaction to the death of Brazil football legend Pele across the BBC, including on our News and Sport website pages. Goodbye for now. Football legends pay tribute to 'king of football'. More football greats have been...
SB Nation

Pep Talk: Honoring Pele and More

Pep Guardiola honored the life of Pele as the Brazilian Icon passed away this week. From there he spoke about Grealish expectations, the Everton match and much more. “I send on behalf of Manchester City, the biggest condolences to his family and friends. “Football is football thanks to these types...
BBC

Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester wing a Six Nations injury worry for Wales

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February. Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start. "He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head...

