Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to team up with long-time rival Messi as he becomes Saudi Arabia ambassador’ after joining Al-Nassr
CRISTIANO RONALDO will try and help Saudi Arabia land the 2030 World Cup with an ambassador role after joining Al-Nassr, reports say. The legendary 37-year-old joined the Saudi side on a free transfer on Friday after giving up on his dream of continuing to play Champions League football. Ronaldo had...
Pele's 100-year-old mother is 'unaware' the Brazil football legend has died, his sister claims
Celeste, who has just turned 100 and is looked after by daughter Maria Lucia do Nascimento, has not been told about her son's death. Pele celebrated her recent birthday in a post online.
Soccer-Brazil reacts to Pele's death
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL. "I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."
Pele was paid huge $120,000 just to tie his laces at 1970 World Cup due to furious Adidas-Puma row
THE LEGENDARY Pele was paid a whopping $120,000 to tie his laces at the 1970 World Cup amid a bitter row between Adidas and Puma. The world of football is in mourning after it was announced yesterday that the Pele had passed away aged 82 in his homeland. The icon,...
Soccer-'Football is football' because of players like Pele, says Man City boss Guardiola
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola likened the legacy left behind by Pele to the script of a movie on Friday, saying football would not be what it was without the Brazilian soccer legend.
Santos confirm plans to retire 10 shirt in honour of Pele
Santos will seek to retire the 10 shirt in honour of Pele.
Pele death: Christ the Redeemer illuminated with Brazil’s colours to honour football legend
Christ the Redeemer has been lit up in Brazil’s colours in honour of footballing legend, Pele, who yesterday (29 December) passed away aged 82.The iconic statue glowed across the country in yellow and green, are lit up in the color of the nation’s flag along with the Maracana stadium.The former footballer will be laid to rest at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, and a public wake is expected in the coming weeks.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth.
Cliff Jones: Wales had never heard of Pele before 1958 World Cup encounter
Cliff Jones admits Wales had never heard of Pele before the Brazilian destroyed their World Cup dream in 1958.Pele was only 17 when he burst onto the scene in Sweden in sensational fashion, scoring six goals as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.But Pele – who died on Thursday at the age of 82 – did not play until Brazil’s third match of the tournament against the Soviet Union because of a knee injury.He had arrived in the quarter-final as an unknown quantity to Welsh opponents missing their own star man John Charles through injury.Pele, however, produced...
Brazil mourns the death of Pele at age 82 as Christ the Redeemer and the Maracana are lit up
Pele died at the age of 82 Thursday at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo, after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. In his native Brazil, the legend is lauded as a god-like figure.
Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club
Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer's greatest players ever, has signed a deal to play for a Saudi Arabian club. While financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, sources told CBS Sports last month that soccer club Al Nassr had offered the 37-year-old Ronaldo a staggering three-year contract worth $225 million.
Long-time barber mourns death of soccer hero Pele
SANTOS, Brazil, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A barber who first met Brazilian soccer legend Pele in the 1950s and cut his hair for decades said on Friday he hoped God would take care of the late athlete.
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
Tottenham-Aston Villa: Minute's applause for Pele ahead of Premier League clash
There was a minute's applause for Pele at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Spurs-Aston Villa in Premier League on Sunday
Everton at Manchester City: Opposition Analysis | Mission Impossible
Everton kickstarted the resumption of their Premier League campaign on Boxing Day - and promptly found they had engaged the reverse gear, succumbing to a 2-1 home loss to bottom of the pile Wolverhampton Wanderers, courtesy of an entirely avoidable last minute goal. Any hopes that a six week break...
Mircea LUCHESCU: I looked at Pele like a foreigner
When the chubby were in the middle of the 1970 World Cup, he met the legendary Brazilian on the evening of the ice, with the Romanian National Team going to lose twice by the Sextao on the group stage. One can find one from Pele in Romania. I have her...
'The greatest of all time' - Ronaldo leads Pele tributes
We are going to close this page now, but you can find lots more reaction to the death of Brazil football legend Pele across the BBC, including on our News and Sport website pages. Goodbye for now. Football legends pay tribute to 'king of football'. More football greats have been...
Pep Talk: Honoring Pele and More
Pep Guardiola honored the life of Pele as the Brazilian Icon passed away this week. From there he spoke about Grealish expectations, the Everton match and much more. “I send on behalf of Manchester City, the biggest condolences to his family and friends. “Football is football thanks to these types...
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester wing a Six Nations injury worry for Wales
Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February. Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start. "He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head...
