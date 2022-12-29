Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Pele in Africa: The man, the myth, the legend
Being one of the very first young black sporting superstars of the television era, Pelé drew the love and affinity of Africans across the continent. As decolonisation movements swept across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Pelé was invited by newly independent countries to play in prestigious friendlies with his club Santos FC and the Brazilian national team.
BBC
Lula sworn in as Brazil president as predecessor Bolsonaro flies to US
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as the new president of Brazil - the third time he has held the country's highest office. The veteran left-wing politician, known widely as Lula, also led the country between 2003 and 2010 - and defeated Jair Bolsonaro in October's poll.
BBC
'The greatest of all time' - Ronaldo leads Pele tributes
We are going to close this page now, but you can find lots more reaction to the death of Brazil football legend Pele across the BBC, including on our News and Sport website pages. Goodbye for now. Football legends pay tribute to 'king of football'. More football greats have been...
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC
The Ghanaian giant reported to be the world’s tallest man
When I heard rumours of a new contender for the world's tallest man in northern Ghana, I set out to find out if it was true. The only problem? Measuring him. A local hospital in northern Ghana told 29-year-old Sulemana Abdul Samed during one of his recent check-ups that he had reached the height of 9 ft 6in (2.89m).
Noskova shocks Kasatkina at Adelaide International
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Czech teenager Linda Noskova has produced one of the first major shocks of the 2023 season, beating 8th-ranked Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3 Monday in the opening round of the Adelaide International. The 102-ranked 18-year-old came through a tough qualifying draw in which she...
BBC
Press Association photographers pick their top shots of 2022
PA Media photographers choose their best photographs from the past year and reflect on the stories behind the images. Ben Birchall was the only news photographer present at Highgrove House, where the then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) danced with one of the guests, Bridget Tibbs, during a tea dance hosted by The Prince's Foundation to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Comments / 0