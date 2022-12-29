Read full article on original website
Related
The Suburban Times
Swearing-in Ceremony for New, Returning Councilmembers at First Council Meeting of 2023
Pierce County Council announcement. The Pierce County Council will hold a swearing-in ceremony during the Council meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in the Pierce County Council chambers on the 10th floor of the County-City Building (930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room 1046 in Tacoma). The Council will also elect officers for the year.
publicola.com
LIHI Suspends Mail Service to Several Shelters, Says “Legally, We Can’t Be Accepting Mail”
Earlier this week, the homeless advocates at Stop the Sweeps raised the alarm about the recent decision by the Low Income Housing Institute to stop providing mail service to people living at several of tiny house villages. “Stopping mail deliveries will have a devastating impact on people being able to...
The Suburban Times
Local Animal Shelter to Take in Around 50 Cats and Kittens From Home
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. On Dec. 15, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County began taking in around 50 cats and kittens from an overwhelmed community member. As of Dec. 29, the shelter has taken in 20 of the cats and kittens with more...
The Suburban Times
City Issues Call to Artists for Tacoma Mall Area Art Plan
TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma invites artists and/or artist teams to submit qualifications to create an art plan – with a budget of $30,000 – for the Tacoma Mall area. The project is funded through the Madison District Green Infrastructure Project, a permeable pavement streetscape project led by the City’s Environmental Services Department, as part of the City’s 1 Percent for Art program which dedicates 1 percent of construction costs from public capital projects to the creation of public art.
Washington substation vandalism latest in history of assaults on grid: ‘What point do they want to make?’
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
Chronicle
What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?
SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
The Suburban Times
The Steilacoom Town Council Jan. 3 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Jan. 3 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
q13fox.com
Mount Vernon women accused of kidnapping foster son arrested at Sea-Tac Airport
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Police say the two women accused of kidnapping their 5-year-old foster son were arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday. In November, authorities began searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. On Dec. 16, the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD) announced that the boy was found in Vietnam.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Residents, city officials express concerns about proposed opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
Concerns about location, lack of transparency and children’s safety were the main topics at Thursday night’s public hearing regarding a proposal to locate a Comprehensive Opioid Treatment Center in Lynnwood. The center, which is currently in Bothell, is set to be relocated to 2322 196th St. S.W. in...
King County seeing increasing ‘white powder’ fentanyl
Ahead of what is traditionally one of the biggest party weekends of the year, Seattle-King County Public Health is issuing a warning about an alarming trend. Fentanyl, a dangerous and powerful synthetic opioid, is coming in new forms that resemble other drugs. “In addition to coming in counterfeit pills, we’re...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Starting next week, we will no longer post weekly COVID-19 data updates on social media or send them to our email subscribers. You’ll still be able to visit our website to find regularly updated information on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations at tpchd.org/covid19cases. On...
Chronicle
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
agewisekingcounty.org
Join Us in Advocating for Older Adults, People with Disabilities, and Caregivers
In December, it was my pleasure to be elected to a second term as chair of the Seattle-King County Advisory Council on Aging & Disability Services. It is an honor and my privilege to serve. My first year in this role was incredibly rewarding, with several opportunities to advocate for...
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
seattlemedium.com
Another Electrical Substation Vandalized
This crime is no stranfer to the news cycle. A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state. Homes in Kapowsin and Graham were temporarily without power according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The first substation was vandalized at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a second substation, according to Tacoma Public Utilities. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Seattle radio personality Dori Monson dead at 61
SEATTLE — Dori Monson, a longtime Seattle radio personality, died on Saturday, according to KIRO Newsradio. He was 61. KIRO Newsradio announced Monson’s death in an article posted to its website on Sunday afternoon. “The KIRO Newsradio family and Bonneville International Corporation – along with the immediate family...
Washington blood banks at 'critically low' levels after ice storm forces donor cancellations
SEATTLE — The ice storm made a mess of travel and holiday deliveries, and also had a critical impact on local blood banks. John Yeager with Bloodworks Northwest says they’ve issued a “Code Red” emergency because of more than 1,000 cancellations from blood donors who didn’t show up for appointments due to the severe weather.
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Jan. 3 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Jan. 3 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Comments / 0