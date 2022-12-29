ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA



The Suburban Times

City Issues Call to Artists for Tacoma Mall Area Art Plan

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma invites artists and/or artist teams to submit qualifications to create an art plan – with a budget of $30,000 – for the Tacoma Mall area. The project is funded through the Madison District Green Infrastructure Project, a permeable pavement streetscape project led by the City’s Environmental Services Department, as part of the City’s 1 Percent for Art program which dedicates 1 percent of construction costs from public capital projects to the creation of public art.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?

SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

The Steilacoom Town Council Jan. 3 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Jan. 3 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
STEILACOOM, WA
q13fox.com

Mount Vernon women accused of kidnapping foster son arrested at Sea-Tac Airport

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Police say the two women accused of kidnapping their 5-year-old foster son were arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday. In November, authorities began searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. On Dec. 16, the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD) announced that the boy was found in Vietnam.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
MyNorthwest

King County seeing increasing ‘white powder’ fentanyl

Ahead of what is traditionally one of the biggest party weekends of the year, Seattle-King County Public Health is issuing a warning about an alarming trend. Fentanyl, a dangerous and powerful synthetic opioid, is coming in new forms that resemble other drugs. “In addition to coming in counterfeit pills, we’re...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital

Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
SEATTLE, WA
pethelpful.com

Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Another Electrical Substation Vandalized

This crime is no stranfer to the news cycle. A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state. Homes in Kapowsin and Graham were temporarily without power according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The first substation was vandalized at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a second substation, according to Tacoma Public Utilities. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle radio personality Dori Monson dead at 61

SEATTLE — Dori Monson, a longtime Seattle radio personality, died on Saturday, according to KIRO Newsradio. He was 61. KIRO Newsradio announced Monson’s death in an article posted to its website on Sunday afternoon. “The KIRO Newsradio family and Bonneville International Corporation – along with the immediate family...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

The Puyallup City Council Jan. 3 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Jan. 3 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
PUYALLUP, WA

