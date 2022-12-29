ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

westportjournal.com

One of the saltiest houses on Saugatuck Shores might soon fall

WESTPORT — One of the oldest houses on Saugatuck Shores might soon come down to make way for a new, FEMA-compliant structure twice its size. The Colonial Revival house at 14 Cockenoe Drive was built around 1936, according to land records, or 1938, according to the applicant. East of...
WESTPORT, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Next for the Wrecking Ball: 1903 Cos Cob Two-Family

An application has been filed with the Building Department at Greenwich Town Hall for a permit to demolish the house at 25 Orchard Street in Cos Cob. The application from L&M Orchard Street LLC, registered to Milo and Louis Ceci, for a Final Site Plan and Special Permit to replace the existing two-family house with a new two-family house on a 7,063 sq. ft. parcel in the R-6 Zone was approved unanimously on Dec 20 by the Planning & Zoning commission.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Is it Time for Metro-North to Bring Back the Quiet Cars?

Canceled during the pandemic, the railroad has been dragging its heels in returning this important passenger amenity despite pleas from both passengers and rail advocates alike. A little history:. The idea of dedicating one railcar on each train to a peaceful, cellphone-free, “library like” atmosphere originated on Amtrak in 2000...
NEW HAVEN, CT
therealdeal.com

Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M

CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport Garbage Truck Fire Caused by Lithium Batteries

The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire in a garbage truck on Fairview Drive on December 29, 2022. The fire department responded with two engines and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found the garbage truck operator had dumped the garbage from the truck and extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher. Upon further investigation, the cause of the fire was found to be the lithium batteries for a battery-operated vacuum cleaner. The garbage truck operator heard an explosion and saw smoke from the truck's rear. The operator was able to dump the garbage to extinguish the small fire.
WESTPORT, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: A Closed Door Leads to a Closed Mind

You can say with confidence our Library is a treasure in our community. Whether you’re a user or not, you know its there for you. Its myriad of services equates that of a much larger city’s Library. When something as valuable an asset as the Library is in...
GREENWICH, CT
darientimes.com

One dies in Stamford crash on Greenwich Ave. police say

STAMFORD — A 31-year-old Stamford resident died Sunday morning, after the car jumped a sidewalk and hit a tree, police said. Police said the 2019 Honda was driving south on Greenwich Avenue around 6:10 a.m. when it crossed over the roadway, into the northbound lane, before striking the tree.
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
newcanaanite.com

Oenoke Ridge Home Sells for $1,925,000

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Town Clerk’s office. For more information about each property from the assessor, click on the street address and click on the ‘Sales’ tab. To get the history of a New Canaan street name, click here. ***. Dec. 22.
NEW CANAAN, CT

