The Detroit Lions blew out the Chicago Bears in Week 17. Here’s how they can make the playoffs in the regular-season finale. The Detroit Lions started off the 2022 season like it was going to be another long, rebuilding year. Their 1-6 record showed that. They have since gone 6-1 in their next seven games to put them in serious contention to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The thing was, the NFC Wild Card picture was rather crowded. Yet, they did themselves a huge favor in Week 17.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO