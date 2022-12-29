ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
Arizona Photo of the Day - January 2023

Take a look at some of Arizona's beautiful landscapes sent in by FOX 10 viewers. The mountain ranges, sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, parks, canyons, cacti, and even cityscapes have amazing views. If your photo is chosen, it will be showcased on TV during FOX 10 Arizona Morning (weekdays) during the 6:00...
Tubelis scores 21, No. 5 Arizona beats Arizona State 69-60

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points, Oumar Ballo had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 5 Arizona withstood a second-half comeback by Arizona State for a 69-60 victory Saturday. Kerr Kriisa had 12 points and five assists for the Wildcats (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12), who won their...
Bryan Kohberger: What we know about suspect in Idaho college student murders

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested early Friday in Pennsylvania, police in Pennsylvania and Idaho said. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at his parents' home in the gated community of Indian Mountain Lake in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.
Idaho murders: Cleaning crew arrives to begin crime scene removal amid news of suspect arrest

Idaho murders: Suspect in deaths of University of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania. A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
Chandler man who sold thousands of fake N95 masks avoids jail

PHOENIX - A suburban Phoenix man who knowingly sold thousands of counterfeit N95 masks during the height of the pandemic will not face jail time. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona said in a news release Friday that 68-year-old Mark Forrest Cohn, of Chandler, has been sentenced to one year of probation. He must also pay restitution of more than $8,000 in tariffs and taxes.
NYE celebrations in Phoenix underway, but so are DUI patrols

Because it's New Year's Eve, authorities will be out in full force to catch drivers who should not be on the roads. "We don’t really have a normal when it comes to policing. We are always prepared for any increase, especially on holiday weekends. So we do have our DUI squad out patrolling especially with the increase of alcohol consumption throughout the weekend," said Tempe Police officer Byron Thomas.
Funeral service held for family members of Arizona sheriff who died in crash

Funeral services were held on Dec. 30 in San Tan Valley after Cooper Lamb, his fiancée Caroline Patton, and the couple's newborn daughter, Elaine, all died in a crash in Gilbert. Police say 21-year-old Brian Torres was driving a pickup truck and crashed into the couple's car. Torres was arrested and is accused of DUI.
