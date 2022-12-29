Hundreds in Tarrant County file claims for damage from burst pipes after winter freeze
An insurance company reported they received 292 claims in Tarrant County from damage caused by pipes bursting because of the winter storm that recently hit North Texas .
State Farm Insurance received a total of 2,600 claims, mostly coming from Tarrant, Dallas and Harris counties, said State Farm spokesperson Amy Harris.
“Unfortunately, weather catastrophes don’t take off for the holidays,” Harris said. “With the recent winter storm that has hit Texas, State Farm has received over 2,600 claims, mostly related to water and frozen pipes.”
Water damage from pipes bursting are generally covered under most homeowners insurance policies, she said.
The city of Fort Worth had relayed warnings about the freeze, including how to prepare for it .
What to know when looking for a plumber:
Look for an established, licensed or bonded contractor and request references. Not all jurisdictions require licensing of roofing contractors.
Ask to see certificates of insurance to be sure both liability and workers compensation insurance coverage is carried, and are in force during the time the work is being done.
Insist on a detailed, written estimate clearly stating the quantity of materials needed (labor charges; work specifications) which include approximate starting and completion dates. Also, make sure payment procedures and any necessary building permits are secured.
Carefully review and understand any warranty, paying close attention to conditions that may void it.
Use caution (ask questions) before accepting a bid substantially lower than other bids covering the same repair work.
Contact your local Better Business Bureau to check for complaints filed against the contractor.
