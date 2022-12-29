Hundreds in Tarrant County file claims for damage from burst pipes after winter freeze

An insurance company reported they received 292 claims in Tarrant County from damage caused by pipes bursting because of the winter storm that recently hit North Texas .





State Farm Insurance received a total of 2,600 claims, mostly coming from Tarrant, Dallas and Harris counties, said State Farm spokesperson Amy Harris.

“Unfortunately, weather catastrophes don’t take off for the holidays,” Harris said. “With the recent winter storm that has hit Texas, State Farm has received over 2,600 claims, mostly related to water and frozen pipes.”

Water damage from pipes bursting are generally covered under most homeowners insurance policies, she said.

The city of Fort Worth had relayed warnings about the freeze, including how to prepare for it .





What to know when looking for a plumber: