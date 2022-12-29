ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars plan to keep feet on gas against Texans

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
No matter what happens this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play for the AFC South title and a playoff spot at home in Week 18 against the reeling Tennessee Titans.

But coach Doug Pederson says Jacksonville isn't going to take things easy on Sunday when it travels to division-rival Houston.

News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885

