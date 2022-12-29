Jaguars plan to keep feet on gas against Texans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonvilleTed RiversJacksonville, FL
You (might) never return if you walk down this beautiful Fernandina pathEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Related
Photos: Packers rout Vikings to keep playoff hopes alive
Green Bay scores a 41-17 victory over rival Minnesota to improve to 8-8 with one game left in the regular season.
Eagles list Jalen Hurts (shoulder) as doubtful for Sunday
Quarterback Gardner Minshew gets ready to make his second straight start on Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles officially listing Jalen Hurts as doubtful on Friday. There had been some optimism that Hurts could return from a sprained right shoulder after he threw the ball with velocity and accuracy in Thursday's practice. That door was all but closed on Friday, however, as the MVP candidate was a limited participant in Friday's...
Cards turn to QB David Blough to start vs. Falcons
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough will start Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons after Colt McCoy experienced concussion symptoms late in the week. Coach Kliff Kingsburgy said Friday that Blough, 27, is getting the nod over Trace McSorley, who completed 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards with an interception in Arizona's 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Cardinals (4-11) have lost five straight and seven of their past eight contests. ...
Falcons WR Cameron Batson facing five charges
Falcons practice squad receiver Cameron Batson faces five charges following Saturday morning's arrest in Atlanta. According to Fulton County jail records, he was booked on charges of assault, battery, aggravated assault against an on-duty law enforcement officer, removal of weapon from a public official and driving/fleeing to elude capture. Batson, 27, could reportedly face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the crimes. ...
Report: Broncos to be 'ultra aggressive' in coaching search
The Denver Broncos' ownership group will be "ultra aggressive" and do whatever it takes to hire the head coach it wants, ESPN reported Sunday. The Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week after a 4-11 start. Denver has not been back to the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season. The Walton-Penner group paid a record $4.65 billion for the franchise last summer and will...
Report: Jalen Hurts out Sunday but available in Week 18
Jalen Hurts will not play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints but the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is expected to return in Week 18 if needed, according to ESPN. Hurts was a limited practice participant on Thursday, the first time he has worked on the field since injuring his right shoulder against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. Hurts missed the Eagles' 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday due...
Vikings Packers Football
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay.
Jim Polzin gives Packers an A- grade against Vikings
GREEN BAY – State Journal columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Offense: B Aaron Jones had runs of 14, 11 and 33 en route to a 111-yard performance. The passing game was nothing special. But, unlike his counterpart, Aaron Rodgers avoided turnovers and managed the game well. ...
NFL Week 17 Preview: Vikings Vs. Packers
Kevin and Donnie preview the NFC North matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFL.
Report: No suspension for Chargers S Derwin James
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will not be suspended by the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit that sent him and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin into concussion protocol, ESPN reported Friday. James was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected for the hit on Dulin during the Chargers' 20-3 road win over the Colts on Monday. According to ESPN, the NFL considered a suspension before deciding against it, though...
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
923
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0