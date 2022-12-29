Read full article on original website
Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele
Tributes poured in from across Brazil and beyond Friday for football legend Pele, as the country held three days of mourning for the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time after his death at age 82. Pele is our greatest pride," she said of the three-time World Cup winner -- the only player in history to achieve the feat.
France 24
Brazil starts three days of mourning for legendary footballer Pelé
Tributes poured in from across Brazil and beyond Friday for football legend Pele, as the country held three days of mourning for the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time after his death at age 82. Emotional Brazilians flocked to the Sao Paulo hospital where "O Rei" (The...
France 24
The World Cups that made Pelé 'immortal'
The football legend Pelé, who died on December 29, went down in history not only as an incredible striker but also as the only man to have won the World Cup three times. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at the three World Cups that would result in Fifa dubbing Pelé “the immortal”.
How Pelé Went From A Brazilian Soccer Star To A Global Cultural Icon Beyond Sports
Pelé was not only skillful, he also brought great joy to innumerable people across the world, over a period of decades. For all of us, even those with just the slightest interest in soccer, we will never forget him. The post How Pelé Went From A Brazilian Soccer Star To A Global Cultural Icon Beyond Sports appeared first on NewsOne.
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
‘A piece of footballing art’: six memorable moments from Pelé’s career
The young Pelé knew how to make a first impression. He scored four goals on his unofficial debut for Santos. He scored one on his official club debut, his goal-tending victim very much looking at his fate through the prism of a glass half full, later making a business card announcing his status as the keeper who conceded Pelé’s first. He scored within minutes of coming on for his first Brazil cap. But the true harbinger came in Brazil’s third group game of the 1958 World Cup. Thought too callow by some of Brazil’s coaching staff, Pelé and Garrincha sat on the sidelines as they watched the team beat Austria and draw 0-0 with England, the latter the first time the Seleção had failed to score in a World Cup game. That relative failure was enough to force the hand of the coach, Vicente Feola. He threw in the inexperienced duo and after 40 seconds Garrincha hit a post. One minute later, so did Pelé. The woodwork wasn’t the only thing rattled: the USSR team, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were so discombobulated they shipped a goal to Vavá another 60 seconds later. “The greatest three minutes of football ever played,” said the L’Équipe journalist Gabriel Hanot, the founder of the European Cup. The most epochal, too, given what Pelé and Brazil would get up to during the next dozen years.
With Pelé’s passing, a cornerstone of soccer has died. Especially in Santos, Brazil
A native of Santos who played soccer at Park University mourns Thursday’s death of ‘The King’ and tries to put into perspective what this loss means to his hometown.
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth.
Popculture
Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With New Soccer Team, Will Make $75 Million Per Year
Cristiano Ronaldo has a new soccer team. The Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr announced on Friday they have signed the soccer superstar. According to ESPN, Ronaldo signed a contract through the summer of 2020 and is expected to receive $75 million per year. This comes after Ronaldo controversially left Manchester United.
Cliff Jones: Wales had never heard of Pele before 1958 World Cup encounter
Cliff Jones admits Wales had never heard of Pele before the Brazilian destroyed their World Cup dream in 1958.Pele was only 17 when he burst onto the scene in Sweden in sensational fashion, scoring six goals as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.But Pele – who died on Thursday at the age of 82 – did not play until Brazil’s third match of the tournament against the Soviet Union because of a knee injury.He had arrived in the quarter-final as an unknown quantity to Welsh opponents missing their own star man John Charles through injury.Pele, however, produced...
kalkinemedia.com
Pele was a 'unique inspiration', says African football boss
Brazilian football superstar Pele, who has died at the age of 82, was "a unique inspiration to the African continent" who will "forever live in the hearts and minds of football lovers", the continent's football chief said on Friday. "His death is a huge loss for supporters and football fans,"...
The Pelé paradox: football’s greatest celebrity still defines beautiful game
Pelé led a Brazil team that made the game a global obsession, and will remain the father of modern football. Shortly after his 30th birthday, on the verge of his extended disco-retirement phase, the crimplene jumpsuit years, Pelé was voted the Most Famous Person in the World. By that stage his career as a serious footballer was all but done. A world champion for the third time that summer, Pelé had already become the thing he would remain for the rest of his life: the Pelé identity, the Pelé industrial complex, Big Pelé.
