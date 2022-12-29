ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest giving passengers affected by meltdown 25,000 frequent flyer points

MIAMI - Some flyers who got caught in Southwest Airlines' meltdown over the holiday travel period, which caused thousands of cancelations, will be receiving a 'sorry' gift from the air carrier. On Tuesday, Southwest informed those passengers that they would receive 25,000 frequent flyer bonus points as a "gesture of...
Southwest Airlines sued for not immediately refunding stranded customers

A passenger is suing embattled Southwest Airlines over the airline's alleged failure to reimburse him and hordes of other customers for canceled flights. The airline's contract of carriage mandates refunds for canceled fights, plus reimbursement for incurred costs like hotels, meals and rental cars, Louisiana-based passenger Eric Capdeville alleged in the proposed class-action lawsuit.
OREGON STATE
Ground crew worker killed after being "ingested" into plane engine at Montgomery, Alabama, airport

Montogmery, Ala. — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that a member of ground support personnel was "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft while it was parked at the gate with the parking brake set. The NTSB said Sunday that it has opened an investigation into the incident.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Severe storms sweep U.S. with snow and tornadoes

Parts of the South spent much of Tuesday under a tornado watch as a powerful system moved east. Extreme weather also dominated outside the South as heavy rains drenched the West, and the Midwest experienced blizzard conditions. Mark Strassmann shares the latest.
