Southwest Airlines offers travelers 25,000 reward points as "gesture of goodwill"
Southwest Airlines, which angered customers with thousands of flight cancellations over the holidays, is offering 25,000 frequent-flier points to travelers who were affected by the epic meltdown. Southwest CEO Bob Jordan wrote in a letter to impacted travelers that the 25,000 points have a value of more than $300, will...
Southwest giving passengers affected by meltdown 25,000 frequent flyer points
MIAMI - Some flyers who got caught in Southwest Airlines' meltdown over the holiday travel period, which caused thousands of cancelations, will be receiving a 'sorry' gift from the air carrier. On Tuesday, Southwest informed those passengers that they would receive 25,000 frequent flyer bonus points as a "gesture of...
Southwest Airlines sued for not immediately refunding stranded customers
A passenger is suing embattled Southwest Airlines over the airline's alleged failure to reimburse him and hordes of other customers for canceled flights. The airline's contract of carriage mandates refunds for canceled fights, plus reimbursement for incurred costs like hotels, meals and rental cars, Louisiana-based passenger Eric Capdeville alleged in the proposed class-action lawsuit.
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
Ground crew worker killed after being "ingested" into plane engine at Montgomery, Alabama, airport
Montogmery, Ala. — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that a member of ground support personnel was "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft while it was parked at the gate with the parking brake set. The NTSB said Sunday that it has opened an investigation into the incident.
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
National park in Florida Keys closed after 300 migrants make landings over weekend
A U.S. national park comprising a cluster of uninhabited islands in the Florida Keys was closed Monday after 300 migrants made 10 landings there over the weekend, officials said. Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles west of Key West, was closed so law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate...
Northern California Storm Update: How the flooding started and will it continue
Kurtis Ming gave a Northern California storm update discussing how the flooding started. Later on, he gives an update on the person that was rescued by helicopter from floodwater.
Sacramento County ratifies emergency proclamation ahead of next storm
Hit hard by New Year's day storms, Sacramento County is bracing for Mother Nature to put a target on its back once again. Parts of the county are still flooded as Wednesday's storm brews, predicted to be stronger than the first round.
United Airlines told a woman they'd deliver her lost bag — then she tracked it to an apartment complex
Holiday travel was nothing short of chaotic in recent days as a massive winter storm swept across the nation, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights. But for one woman, the mayhem was made even worse after her luggage went missing — and she said her Apple AirTag revealed it was not where the airline claimed.
2 arrested in power substation vandalism that left thousands without power in Washington state
Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy...
Severe storms sweep U.S. with snow and tornadoes
Parts of the South spent much of Tuesday under a tornado watch as a powerful system moved east. Extreme weather also dominated outside the South as heavy rains drenched the West, and the Midwest experienced blizzard conditions. Mark Strassmann shares the latest.
National park in Florida temporarily closed after arrival of hundreds of Cuban migrants
Hundreds of Cuban migrants have arrived at the Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys over the last few days, prompting the park to temporarily close. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Vladimir Duthiers to discuss what's driving this latest influx of migrants.
