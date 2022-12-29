Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week in preparation for the Rams. For the second consecutive day, safety Derwin James and edge rusher Joey Bosa participated in practice. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said the plan is to activate Bosa ahead of Sunday's game in...
Centre Daily
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
Centre Daily
How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris
When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Centre Daily
Browns Lose Another Linebacker for the Season, Sign one to Active Roster
And then there were none is the saying that should be used when talking about the Cleveland Browns linebacker room. Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk was placed on the injured reserve with a hand injury, ending his season with two games to go. Kunaszyk joins Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields, and Sione Takitaki -- all of whom had their seasons cut short.
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012
CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Centre Daily
‘Turn the Page!’ on Turnovers: Cowboys’ Dak Brushes Off ‘Style’ Concerns
Christmas Day has passed, but Dak Prescott was in an all-too-giving mood on Thursday night in Nashville. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys perhaps allowed for the training camp second unit posing as the Tennessee Titans to linger a little too long in the nationally-stream clash. Though Dallas eventually prevailed in convincing 27-13 fashion, the starred quarterback was perhaps a bit too responsible for that, being involved in the losing of three turnovers over the first half-hour of game time.
Centre Daily
Cleveland Browns Betting Ideas for Week 17, Sports Betting is now Live in Ohio
At last, sports betting is now legal in Ohio. You can now place bets on your favorite teams, or perhaps you bet on intriguing matchups. I do a bit of both and there's no better way to start up 2023 than betting on the Cleveland Browns. Currently, the Commanders are...
Centre Daily
Breaking Down the Week 17 Dolphins-Patriots Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will be missing some key players, besides quarterback Tua Tagovailova, when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard and linebacker Bradley Chubb all are among the team's seven inactives for the Week 17 games. The absence...
Centre Daily
Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
Centre Daily
Bengals’ Defense Brings Underrated Strength Into Matchup Against Buffalo
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen's 6.5 yards per carry.
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos Placing Rookie TE Greg Dulcich on Injured Reserve
Early Friday afternoon, the Denver Broncos unveiled their Week 17 injury report for the team's road tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs, ruling out rookie tight end Greg Dulcich. A short time later, NFL insider James Palmer reported that the Broncos are placing Dulcich on injured reserve, ending what remains of his season.
Centre Daily
Cowboys’ Quinn, Payton, Harbaugh: Broncos ‘Big Swing’ to Hire Coach
FRISCO - It merited a celebration a year ago as a Dallas Cowboys coup when defensive coordinator Dan Quinn jumped off the Coaching Carousel, quit interviewing for a 2022 head coach job, and opted to stay another year at The Star. Among the reasons then? Owner Jerry Jones’ wallet.
Centre Daily
Dolphins-Patriots Week 17 Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 9-7 on the season and move closer to a playoff berth when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines:. 1. Teddy B...
Centre Daily
Giants Final Injury Report: Adoree’ Jackson Doubtful
The New York Giants enter their "win and in" Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts with as healthy of a roster as they've had in quite some time. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who took his first practice reps this week since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 11, is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Jackson told reporters Thursday that he wanted to test out his knee in live reps at some point.
Centre Daily
Watson, Melton Set Training Facility Ablaze With Fast 40s
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Imagine running the eighth-fastest 40-yard time at the Scouting Combine but losing all your races during predraft training. So it was for new Green Bay Packers receiver Bo Melton, who trained with Christian Watson at Bommarito Performance Systems in Miami. “Man, yeah, going against a...
Centre Daily
Dobbs Steps In, Pumps Up Passing Game
NASHVILLE – In turning to recently signed quarterback Josh Dobbs over rookie Malik Willis, the Tennessee Titans hoped to pump some life into a sputtering passing attack. Dobbs wasn’t perfect during the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. He threw one interception and lost a fumble following a sack.
Centre Daily
Jones Denies Speaking to Terrell Owens, Agent About Comeback
Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is still eyeing an NFL comeback at 49, and that his agent said that he had been in contact with Dallas, one of his former teams. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that is...
Centre Daily
Only One Choice at Quarterback
NASHVILLE – In his Friday news conference, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the decision he faced in naming a starting a quarterback for the team’s season finale in Jacksonville. In reality, there should be nothing difficult about it. Josh Dobbs has to be the man.
Centre Daily
Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games
The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
