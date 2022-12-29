ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

travelawaits.com

6 Amazing Cruise Destinations Not To Miss In 2023, According To Cruise Experts

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Cruising is a great way to experience several cities and countries without having to switch hotels. Your ship is always waiting for you at the end of the day.
Robb Report

Americans Are Flocking to Italian Wine Country to Buy Their Second Homes

Having a second home sounds nice. Having a second home in one of Italy’s famed wine regions sounds even nicer. Many Americans would seem to agree with that statement. Those looking to buy second homes are flocking to Piedmont, the home of Barolo, according to The Wall Street Journal. Diletta Giorgolo Spinola, the head of residential sales at Italy Sotheby’s International Realty, estimates that the number of Americans asking about the area had jumped about 50 percent at her agency over the past two years alone. Along with its reputation in the wine world, Piedmont was instrumental in the creation of the...
travelawaits.com

2024 Riviera River Cruises Are On Sale — Here Are The Included Destinations

There’s good news if you’ve been thinking of taking a European river tour! Riviera River Cruises’ 2024 European cruises are on sale. Book a cabin or suite on a 2024 departure by February 28, 2023, and get a 10 percent discount. Beverage packages (usually $179 per person for an eight-day cruise) are included in the deal. Packages cover draught and non-alcoholic beers, house wines, wines by the glass, soda, and juice.
TravelPulse

Affordable Resorts in the Caribbean

The Caribbean has no shortage of affordable resorts offering world-class dining and services and fun activities for those looking to spend a vacation enjoying water sports and relaxing days with world-class massages and body treatments. These are some of the most recommended in this select region. Bahía Príncipe Grand Jamaica...
US News and World Report

The 11 Best All-Inclusive Mexico Resorts for Families

If you're looking for family-friendly, all-inclusive resorts with year-round warm temperatures, beautiful beaches, top-notch cuisine, picturesque sunsets and a plethora of water sports, Mexico is a hard destination to beat. Its family resorts boast everything from water parks and high-tech teen clubs to world-class spas and five-star dining for an all-inclusive getaway, making your family vacation easy and memorable.
studyfinds.org

Best Hotels In India: Top 5 Places To Stay Most Recommended By Travel Experts

India is a fantastic place to visit that provides tourists with a wide variety of exciting experiences. The principle of “Atithi Devo bhava,” in which the guest gets treated as sacred, lies at the center of the country’s thriving hospitality sector. If you’re planning a trip there, we’ve put together a list of the best hotels in India, according to expert reviews.
The Guardian

The Black-owned hotels for your next trip: from ski lodges to luxury resorts

Black travelers make up a robust segment of the US tourism economy. According to a 2019 study conducted by market research firm MMGY Global, Black Americans spent $109.4bn on domestic travel in 2019 – plus nearly $20bn more on travel abroad. That’s over 13% of the overall US leisure travel market, roughly the same percentage of Black people in the US. “What’s often perceived to be a ‘niche’ audience actually accounts for over 458m traveler stays each year,” says Chris Davidson, executive vice president of MMGY.
hotelnewsme.com

UAE’S FIRST NH COLLECTION HOTEL TO OPEN ON PALM JUMEIRAH IN FEBRUARY

UAE-headquartered upscale real estate developer, Seven Tides, has confirmed that the Emirates’ first NH Collection hotel will open its doors to the public in February 2023. NH Collection Dubai The Palm is a 533-key property located on Seven Tides’ Seven Palm development – a two-tower complex that overlooks the lagoon of Dubai’s world-famous Palm Jumeirah.
travelmag.com

The Best All Inclusive Resorts & Hotels in Playa del Carmen

Perched on the Yucatán Peninsula, the Mexican coastal town of Playa del Carmen offers visitors a divers choice of accommodation, including several all-inclusive hotels and resorts. Home to palm-lined beaches and beautiful coral reefs, Playa del Carmen enjoys a constant buzz, most of which is centred around the pedestrianised...
New York Post

Discover the possibilities at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun

This branded content article is sponsored by Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. The best kind of vacation has something for everyone: those who want a thrilling adventure, those who want to decompress and watch their worries melt away, and those who want a little bit of both. Fortunately, the new Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun offers an all-ages, all-inclusive escape that’s luxurious, exciting and relaxing. It’s a first-class getaway, no matter how you want to vacation!

