Elaine Chao asks media not to repeat 'racist' nickname Trump gave her



F ormer Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is urging media outlets not to repeat the racist and offensive names Donald Trump has bestowed upon her, noting the former president is only trying to “get a rise” out of his critics.

Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, responded to Trump’s latest attacks during an interview with CNN on Thursday, imploring news outlets not to repeat the “racist” nicknames Trump has granted her.

FORMER TRUMP STAFFER DENOUNCES HIM FOR 'DESPICABLE' ATTACKS ON ELAINE CHAO

“If it were the n-word, or any other word, the media would not repeat it,” Chao said. “But the media continuously repeats his racist taunt. And so, he’s trying to get a rise out of us. He says all sorts of outrageous things, and I don’t make a point of answering any one of them.”

Chao’s comments come after Trump’s latest tirade against her and her husband, particularly after McConnell voted in favor of advancing Democrats’ $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill last week. The annual spending bill was required to pass to avert a government shutdown, but it also included several additional provisions Democrats sought to pass before the end of the year.

Among these provisions included increased military aid to Ukraine, renaming federal buildings after top lawmakers, and more.

“Something is going on with Mitch McConnell and all of the terrible and virtually automatic ‘surrenders’ he makes to the Marxist Democrats, like on the $1.7 Trillion ‘Ominous’ Bill,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday. “Nobody can be this stupid. Perhaps it has to do with his wife … and their BIG relationships with China - A HISTORIC conflict of interest like no other!”

Trump then referred to Chao as “Coco Chow,” a nickname he has previously used against his former transportation secretary. Chao was born in Taipei, Taiwan.

Trump has repeatedly taken shots at McConnell and Chao since leaving the White House, particularly after the Senate minority leader rebuked the former president’s actions during the Capitol riot and rejected efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election.