Deputies fatally shoot suspect who fired at them, injuring 1

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s office says a chase by car and on foot Thursday ended with deputies fatally shooting a suspect who had shot at them. One deputy was injured.

On Facebook, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office posted that deputies early Thursday tried to stop a car reported stolen in Catoosa County, Georgia.

Deputies began chasing the suspect, who refused to stop and then fired at them, the office said.

Deputies lost the vehicle, then spotted it later that morning in a motel parking lot in Chattanooga.

The suspect fled, crashed the car about 13 miles away in downtown Chattanooga and fired shots at the deputies, including one who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the office said.

The office said deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.

“While it is early in the investigative phase of this incident, this individual was intent on getting away from authorities and clearly didn’t care who he endangered in the process,” Sheriff Austin Garrett said in a statement. “I am very grateful our deputy only sustained non-life threatening injuries and was not killed while trying to protect our community and take this individual into custody.”

Prosecutors have asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting.