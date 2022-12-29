ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Deputies fatally shoot suspect who fired at them, injuring 1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3My4ch_0jxsHrTD00
1 of 4

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s office says a chase by car and on foot Thursday ended with deputies fatally shooting a suspect who had shot at them. One deputy was injured.

On Facebook, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office posted that deputies early Thursday tried to stop a car reported stolen in Catoosa County, Georgia.

Deputies began chasing the suspect, who refused to stop and then fired at them, the office said.

Deputies lost the vehicle, then spotted it later that morning in a motel parking lot in Chattanooga.

The suspect fled, crashed the car about 13 miles away in downtown Chattanooga and fired shots at the deputies, including one who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the office said.

The office said deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.

“While it is early in the investigative phase of this incident, this individual was intent on getting away from authorities and clearly didn’t care who he endangered in the process,” Sheriff Austin Garrett said in a statement. “I am very grateful our deputy only sustained non-life threatening injuries and was not killed while trying to protect our community and take this individual into custody.”

Prosecutors have asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

TN deputies fatally shoot suspect after multi-state pursuit

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s office says a chase by car and on foot Thursday ended with deputies fatally shooting a suspect who had shot at them. One deputy was injured. On Facebook, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office posted that deputies early Thursday tried to stop...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following police chase

A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC. Suspect killed, deputy injured in shootout following …. A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
valdostatoday.com

Wanted Georgia man involved in officer shooting

CARTERSVILLE – A Cartersville man wanted on an outstanding felony probation warrant was involved in an officer shooting while fleeing scene. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Cartersville, GA. On Friday, December 23, 2022, the Cartersville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate. Preliminary information indicates...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
tbinewsroom.com

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Chattanooga

UPDATED 12/29/22 at 4:50p ET: The deceased individual has been identified as Damean Alexander Jones (DOB 10/05/1996) of Chattanooga. At the request of 11th Judicial District Attorney General Coty Wamp, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Chattanooga. Preliminary information indicates...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

18-wheeler trailer fire claims man's life in Dalton Friday

DALTON, Ga. — A fire that destroyed an 18-wheeler's trailer claimed the life of a man who was inside it, according to Dalton Police. The incident happened Friday afternoon at 108 South Glenwood Avenue. Police say they do not suspect foul play. Investigators say the victim was apparently a...
DALTON, GA
wrganews.com

FCPD arrests 28-year-old Man for Kidnapping

The Floyd County Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man at his home on Elliot Drive on Wednesday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ulric Demond Allen Jr. allegedly kidnapped a victim by physically forcing them into his vehicle. Allen also apparently shoved the victim into a wall before striking the victim with his fists. Police stated the attack left visible injuries to the victim. Allen is being charged with kidnapping, 2 counts of battery, and felony probation violation.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for January 3

The following individuals are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 3. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Mark Bennett – Theft/For Capias. Ashley Burton – Burglary. Michael Martin – Criminal Trespass, Possession Meth. Roger McNabb – Harassment/For Capias, Aggravated...
EAST RIDGE, TN
On Target News

Missing Manchester Man Found Safe

Wednesday, Manchester Police released information about a missing person. The missing male subject is identified as Raymond Lee Farrar. His family last saw Farrar on 12/16/2022, and Farrar advised the family that he had been kicked out of his hotel room. On Thursday, MPD officers located Farrar, checked his welfare,...
MANCHESTER, TN
pickensprogress.com

Massive meth bust in Talking Rock, four arrests made

On December 14, 2022, Agent’s with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), assisted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Talonah Street in Talking Rock, after investigating a complaint into the distribution of Methamphetamine in the area. The individual arrested are listed below along with their corresponding charges:
TALKING ROCK, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy