New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Crews Battle Fire at Atlantic City Electric Facility in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Numerous firefighters spent the evening of New Year's Eve battling a blaze at an Atlantic City Electric facility in Egg Harbor Township. The fire, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, broke out just before 8 PM at 2542 Fire Road, just off of Delilah Road. Firefighters from all...
Popular NJ Burger Joint is Opening a Second Location in Ship Bottom, NJ
I am a big fan of burgers and one of the best in New Jersey can be found at Burger 25 in Toms River (my personal favorite is #7, the Habanero Burger). Coming this summer, there will be a second location to satisfy your burger craving as they are opening a new Burger 25 on Long Beach Island.
Atlantic City Area Residents Share Favorite Childhood Memories
In 2022, we called upon our listeners, readers, family members, and friends to share their favorite childhood memories that took place in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area. This fun exercise demonstrates how many fabulous amusement piers, restaurants, and activities have been available throughout the past more than 100 years in the Atlantic City area.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
NJ Transit offering fare deals, schedule changes for New Year’s weekend
As we close out 2022, NJ Transit is offering extra service and special deals to families traveling with children to New York City, Philadelphia and Atlantic City. From now through 6 a.m. Jan. 3, two kids age 11 or younger can travel free with each fare-paying adult. On Friday, Dec....
Police: Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Arrested For Home Burglary
Authorities say an Egg Harbor Township man is facing charges in connection to a home burglary Saturday night. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says their officers responded to the 100 block of Jasmine Road at around 7:15 for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Police arrived and...
State Police Seek Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-run in Upper Twp., NJ
Authorities are asking for your help identifying a man wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Cape May County this past Thursday evening. State troopers say the sketched man may have been the scene of the accident, which happened just before 6:30 at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane.
Are You Spending The Night In This Tee Pee Airbnb in Cape May, NJ?
If you're anything like me, you're always thinking about where your next vacation is going to be. I always like to look on Airbnb and see what homes would give me my bang for my buck and somehow I still discover the most unique rentals to ever exist. This rental...
Hot Chocolate Flight at Linwood, NJ Coffee Shop is Real and It’s Spectacular!
What's better than one cup of hot chocolate? How about FOUR?! Christmas may be over but there's still plenty of winter (and time) to enjoy a hot chocolate flight being served up at a coffee shop in Linwood. Brava! Brava! Barista's Coffee House has done it again. Flights are so...
Why This Kohr Brothers Ice Cream on the Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Got Torn Down
The Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk is down one Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard. Here's why. When summer hits, I make a BEELINE for the nearest Kohr Bros. I can't get enough of their ice cream, particularly chocolate/peanut butter swirl. So, be still my heart when I saw that one of the...
Cape May County, NJ, Woman Killed When Her Car Struck a House
Authorities in Cape May County say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car struck a house. The Middle Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 2:15 in the 1600 block of Route 9 in Whitesboro. The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four (54) old female of...
The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Atlantic City, NJ
If you're like me, this is the week of anguish. It's the week when your significant other asks, "so what are we doing New Year's Eve?" In my case, we've been married long enough that no matter what we think we're going to do, deep down we know we have reserved seats for one of the tv New Year's Eve specials.
Police Search For Missing Endangered 16-year-old From Cumberland County, NJ
State troopers are asking for your help locating an endangered teenager from Cumberland County who hasn't been seen in nearly 24 hours. Authorities say 16-year-old Ahmir Moreno was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Rd. and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Twp., Cumberland County, at approximately 3 PM Tuesday, December 27th.
