MSHP trooper struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a crash in Crawford County Saturday that left a trooper seriously injured. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday about four miles west of Sullivan on South Outer Road, which runs alongside Interstate 44. According to...
KMOV
Trooper struck by driver, airlifted to Mercy
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At 6:20 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Colby Townsend, 25, was struck while outside of his patrol car checking on a pedestrian on South Outer Road, four miles outside of Sullivan. According to the MSHP crash report, the driver...
KMOV
1 dead in St. Charles Co. highway crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash on I-70 eastbound led to one person dead in St. Charles County. The accident occurred around 5:16 p.m. between Mid Rivers Mall Dr. and Highway 370. MSHP reports 72-year-old Floyd Shinn was killed in the accident. Shinn’s vehicle was hit by aother vehicle, causing him to strike the median and overturn.
Train, dump truck collide in St. Charles County
An investigation is underway after a collision involving a train and a dump truck Saturday morning in St. Charles County.
advantagenews.com
One killed, one injured in St. Clair County accident
Illinois State Police say a man from Breese was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning between Lebanon and O’Fallon. Troopers announced 60-year-old Keith Van Ness crossed over the center line of U-S 50, and his car hit a truck head on. Van Ness died in the wreckage. The...
1 dead after crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 72-year-old man was killed on Friday after a crash in St. Charles County. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a...
See what the average commute is in St. Charles County, MO
Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in St. Charles County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
KMOV
Man killed in house fire in St. Louis Co., arson detectives investigating
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal house fire in north St. Louis County resulted in a man’s death Saturday, Dec. 31. St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for a house fire in the 12400 block of Scenic Lake Drive at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered an apartment unit fully engulfed in flames. They were unable to make entry through the front door due to the heavy smoke.
advantagenews.com
Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic
One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman, man hurt in ATV crash near Cedar Hill
Two Hillsboro residents were injured Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, in an ATV accident on Hwy. BB north of 3 B Road just southeast of Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:24 p.m., Alyssa M. Block, 22, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier south on the...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County SUV Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bonne Terre, 52 year old Kelly J. Labruyere, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County Wednesday afternoon. Highway Patrol Troopers say Labruyere was driving south on Highway 67, just south of Route K, when she allowed the vehicle to run off the road to the right. The front of the SUV crashed into a rock bluff and a post. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Labruyere was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck happened.
kfmo.com
Washington County SUV Crash
(Washington County, MO) Two people from St. Clair Missouri, 25 year old Jason M. Stahlman and 48 year old Michael A. Cain, are recovering from serious injuries after they were involved in a one vehicle crash in Washington County Wednesday at noon. According to records from the Highway Patrol Cain was driving an SUV east on Highway 47, at the Old Highway 47 Loop, when the vehicle traveled off the south side of the road and crashed into a rock wall. Stahlman and Cain were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Neither of the two were wearing any safety devices when the crash took place.
St. James man dies in Maries County crash
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Phelps County man died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday after his 1999 Chevrolet S10 traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned on Highway 28 in Maries County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Gary Stearns, 71, of St. James, was ejected from the vehicle. He The post St. James man dies in Maries County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kfmo.com
Body Found at St. Joe Park
(Park Hills, MO) The Major Case Squad is being assembled after a body was found in St. Joe State Park at Park Hills. Authorities aren't releasing any details at this time. Park Hills Police Chief, Richard McFarland confirmed the discovery had been made. Stay tuned KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
Man dies in rural Missouri highway crash
A man died Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri highway crash.
mycouriertribune.com
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
mymoinfo.com
Body Discovered in St. Francois County
(Park Hills) An investigation is underway after a body was discovered Thursday in St. Francois County. Sheriff Dan Bullock did confirm to Regional Radio that the Major Case Squad was on the scene investigating as of 5 o’clock Thursday evening. The body was found inside the boundaries of St....
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
