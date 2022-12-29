Read full article on original website
2news.com
NV Energy now says near 700 without power in South Reno
NV Energy says nearly 700 people in South Reno are currently experiencing a power outage. Around 9:30 p.m., 950 people were without power near Veterans Parkway near Long Meadow Drive. One caller tells us that she's been out of power there since 2:30 p.m. today, December 30. NV Energy now...
KDRV
Flooding closes roads across Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 5:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon reopened to traffic Saturday evening after multiple rockslide and flooding closed the road, according to the CHP Quincy. The highway was shutdown Friday night between...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 30, 2022
The Loafer Point paved ramp reopened for boat launching this week. The ramp has three launch lanes at current lake levels, a boarding float, and is adjacent to the Loafer Creek Recreation Day Use Area and Campground with nearby trails, campgrounds, boating, and marina store. Paved boat ramps are also...
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 closed; NV Energy says more than 34k customers without power in Northern Nevada
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -5:50 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports more than 34,000 customers without power in Northern Nevada. About half are in Washoe County. NV Energy reports it is supposed to have power restored by 7 p.m. About half are in Carson City and Douglas County. There is no estimated...
Plumas County News
actionnewsnow.com
The community fridge is back
Chico, Calif.- "The community fridge has a new home and a new caretaker-- but it's not as visible from the street as it's last location, so let me show you around real quick, there's multiple ways to access the community fridge, it's actually in an apartment parking lot, and the community fridge is located over here in this corner on Hemlock Street," said Action News Now reporter Lauren Cooper.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E customers along Chico River Road restored power
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:09 P.M. UPDATE - All PG&E customers in the area of Chico River Road have been restored power Friday afternoon. The outage was affecting nearly 500 customers along Chico River Road and River Road. It started shortly before 11 a.m. PG&E repaired power lines that fell along...
Plumas County News
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon
Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
actionnewsnow.com
Road closures and preparation for rain and flooding in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Roads closed and property owners prepared for the heavy rain and flooding that hit Butte County. In Oroville, Central House Road was closed Friday between Highway 70 and Lone Tree Road. The public information officer for Oroville CHP, Officer Haskins, said drivers who don't follow street signs can get a ticket.
CBS News
Rockslide cleared in Placer County
A rockslide that included a boulder the size of a car was cleared from Iowa Hill Road in Placer County. The road provides access to the Mineral Bar Campground.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 20-29: Items missing from homes and vehicles; dangerous road conditions
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 20-29 December 20. Thoughts that...
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
krcrtv.com
Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway
OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
Plumas County News
Rain gives way to snow in Eastern Plumas
As of 3 p.m. this afternoon Dec. 31, it’s still rain coming down in Quincy, but head east and you will run into snow. It’s now snowing in the Blairsden/Greaeagle area and points east. Plumas County and much of Northern California is supposed to catch a break tomorrow New Year’s Day, before another week of wet weather begins. Parts of Plumas — from Chester to Quincy — remain under a flood watch, while points east are under a winter storm warning. If you have photos from where you are, you can send them to [email protected] – please include a location, time of day, and photo credit information.
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area woman, 4 strangers share rental car to Reno after cancelled flight
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Jeanette Bueno is back to relaxing at her home in Pleasanton after a holiday travel adventure she’ll never forget. "It was a blessing, it really was," said Bueno. "It was a blessing we all found each other." Bueno made plans to visit her daughter in Reno...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:10 a.m.: Sparks Police have identified the robbery suspect as a 37-year-old California man. Sparks Police say at around 4:23 a.m., they were called to the Golden Gate Gas Station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.
actionnewsnow.com
Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud
Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out of the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
