Portola, CA

2news.com

NV Energy now says near 700 without power in South Reno

NV Energy says nearly 700 people in South Reno are currently experiencing a power outage. Around 9:30 p.m., 950 people were without power near Veterans Parkway near Long Meadow Drive. One caller tells us that she's been out of power there since 2:30 p.m. today, December 30. NV Energy now...
RENO, NV
KDRV

Flooding closes roads across Northern California

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 5:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon reopened to traffic Saturday evening after multiple rockslide and flooding closed the road, according to the CHP Quincy. The highway was shutdown Friday night between...
BELDEN, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - December 30, 2022

The Loafer Point paved ramp reopened for boat launching this week. The ramp has three launch lanes at current lake levels, a boarding float, and is adjacent to the Loafer Creek Recreation Day Use Area and Campground with nearby trails, campgrounds, boating, and marina store. Paved boat ramps are also...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

The community fridge is back

Chico, Calif.- "The community fridge has a new home and a new caretaker-- but it's not as visible from the street as it's last location, so let me show you around real quick, there's multiple ways to access the community fridge, it's actually in an apartment parking lot, and the community fridge is located over here in this corner on Hemlock Street," said Action News Now reporter Lauren Cooper.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E customers along Chico River Road restored power

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:09 P.M. UPDATE - All PG&E customers in the area of Chico River Road have been restored power Friday afternoon. The outage was affecting nearly 500 customers along Chico River Road and River Road. It started shortly before 11 a.m. PG&E repaired power lines that fell along...
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon

Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Road closures and preparation for rain and flooding in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Roads closed and property owners prepared for the heavy rain and flooding that hit Butte County. In Oroville, Central House Road was closed Friday between Highway 70 and Lone Tree Road. The public information officer for Oroville CHP, Officer Haskins, said drivers who don't follow street signs can get a ticket.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway

OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
Plumas County News

Rain gives way to snow in Eastern Plumas

As of 3 p.m. this afternoon Dec. 31, it’s still rain coming down in Quincy, but head east and you will run into snow. It’s now snowing in the Blairsden/Greaeagle area and points east. Plumas County and much of Northern California is supposed to catch a break tomorrow New Year’s Day, before another week of wet weather begins. Parts of Plumas — from Chester to Quincy — remain under a flood watch, while points east are under a winter storm warning. If you have photos from where you are, you can send them to [email protected] – please include a location, time of day, and photo credit information.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:10 a.m.: Sparks Police have identified the robbery suspect as a 37-year-old California man. Sparks Police say at around 4:23 a.m., they were called to the Golden Gate Gas Station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.
SPARKS, NV
actionnewsnow.com

Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud

Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out of the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the...
CHICO, CA

