Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
Dallas Police Seeking 2 Suspects Following Attempted CarjackingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for FoodiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past
On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
Used Clothing Store 2nd STREET USA To Open Location In Frisco, Texas
2nd STREET USA, a retailer that buys and sells used clothing and accessories, has announced that it will be opening up a new store in Frisco, Texas. The Frisco location — which will be located inside of the Preston Ridge shopping mall — will be the company’s 20th store in the U.S. and will be almost 6,500 square feet in size.
Water Bear Crossfit offers workout classes in east Frisco
Water Bear Crossfit opened in late December and offers classes and open gym hours. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Water Bear Crossfit opened its doors Dec. 24 at 15801 Rolater Road, Ste. 204, Frisco. The gym offers crossfit classes and structured daily group workouts as well as specified “open gym” hours to workout at an individual pace.
The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco
The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
The Top 10 New Year’s Eve Events in Plano, Allen, McKinney, Frisco, Grapevine and Anna
It’s the time to toast 2022 goodbye and welcome 2023 with amazing events in Collin County. From dance parties to family-friendly events, whatever you are looking for this New Year’s Eve we have you covered. Come right in, because this is the only list you’ll ever need!
fox4news.com
Severe storms possible in North Texas Monday
DALLAS - The new year will start off with some possible strong to severe storms in North Texas. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is a 70% chance of rain on Monday. The storms will likely develop after midday through the late afternoon hours. The areas along and...
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm
North Texas apartments are still recovering from the recent winter storm and freezing temperatures.Photo byColin LloydonUnsplash. Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.
tourcounsel.com
North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
dallasexpress.com
Local Chocolate Shop Nationally Ranked
Craving chocolate? Want to visit one of the highest-ranking chocolate shops in the U.S.? Don’t worry — it’s local. On a list of the top 24 chocolate shops compiled by American Attractions, Dallas’ very own Kate Weiser’s Chocolate ranked at No.14. Kate Weiser’s specialty bonbons...
The Lash Lounge offers eyelash extensions, permanent makeup in North Frisco
The Lash Lounge will offer eyelash lifts, eyebrow threading and permanent makeup. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Lash Lounge held its grand opening at 1555 US 380, Ste. 200, Frisco, on Dec 20, 2022. As a sister store to the Frisco-Starwood location, the new salon will offer the same services such as brow lamination, eyebrow threading and eyebrow and eyelash tinting.
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
Here are the latest details on six ongoing transportation projects in Plano
Find details on these six ongoing transportation projects in Plano. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking for information on transportation projects throughout the city? Avoid the traffic and plan detours using this guide to ongoing construction work in Plano. See a list of the projects below. Ongoing projects:. 1. Spring Creek Parkway...
CandysDirt.com
In Memoriam: The Real Estate Community Remembers Those we Lost in 2022
In the past 12 months, the Dallas Fort-Worth real estate community has experienced the pang of loss as legends in the industry have passed on. This year, the sting is still fresh as many are still mourning the loss of the beloved Pierce Allman, co-founder of Allie Beth Allman and Associates and local historian, as well as longtime Ebby Halliday executive Mary Frances Burleson. Titans of the North Texas real estate industry, their reach was incredible and their impact wide reaching.
dallasexpress.com
JCPenney Signed 2022’s Biggest Local Office Lease
Department store chain JCPenney signed DFW’s biggest office lease seen this year. Dallas’ commercial real estate market had a banner year in 2022. It was recently named the top commercial real estate market in the nation, according to The Real Deal. Playing a non-negligible part in this was...
Best of 2022: Dallas ISD discusses academic calendars, short-term rental regulations and more top news stories in Lake Highlands, Lakewood
Woodrow Wilson High School is among the Dallas ISD schools to have adopted the base calendar for the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Lake Highlands and Lakewood in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Dallas ISD...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Will Dallas-Fort Worth's Resilient Housing Market Crash in 2023?
Record-low mortgage rates, a wave of millennial homebuyers and record-low inventory pushed the North Texas housing market into a two-year frenzy after the start of the pandemic. That finally ended in the spring, largely due to a steep climb in mortgage rates engineered by the Federal Reserve. The average rate...
11 major development projects coming to Frisco in 2023
Plans for The Railhead include more than 1 million square feet of office, hotel and high-rise residential buildings and 1,280 apartments. (Rendering courtesy Heady Investments) Curious about the future of development in Frisco? There are multiple multi-million dollar projects slated to begin in 2023 throughout the city. The following projects’...
Amid cancelled Southwest flights, TCU fans figure out ways to get to the bowl game
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The highly-anticipated Fiesta Bowl is on Saturday and thousands of TCU fans will don their purple shirts in the desert, but due to the Southwest flight cancellations, many of them had to call an audible and find other ways to get there. TCU Junior Sophia Wiedman didn't want to miss seeing her team in the Fiesta Bowl, but after seeing the massive Southwest flight cancellations—she found another way. "I bought the Greyhound bus ticket for like 200 dollars, one-way trip just by myself I didn't know anyone else going because everyone had flights," said Wiedman. She documented her 23-hour journey...
Here are 5 of the latest development projects filed in Frisco slated for 2023
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Map courtesy Google Maps) Curious about upcoming renovations, businesses and attractions in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last two...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
