A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning has claimed the life of a Selma man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials. Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a passenger, was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Miss. King, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA officials said.

SELMA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO